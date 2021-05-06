Roma have a mountain to climb if they are to overturn Manchester United's significant aggregate advantage and progress to the UEFA Europa League final. Don't miss a moment with our Roma vs Man United live stream guide.

Manchester United have essentially stamped their ticket to Gdańsk after thumping Roma in the first leg clash. After going 2-1 down at halftime in the home leg, United turned on the style in the second half, bagging five goals to all but secure their place in the final.

Roma's recent league form doesn't make for good reading either with the team picking up just one point out of 12 available in their last four Serie A games and recording just one win in their last eight games.

With a string of poor results and Europa League qualification seemingly out of reach for next season, it was announced that Roma manager Paulo Fonseca will leave the club at the end of the season with former United manager Joes Mourinho taking the reins for the next campaign.

Despite a healthy Premier League position, Man United are not without their own turmoil on home soil.

The Red Devils' weekend game at home to Liverpool was called off after protests from fans around the Glazer family's ownership of the club and failed European Super League prevented players from reaching the stadium. A number of fans also managed to break into Old Trafford and gain access to the pitch.

With a whole week since the team last played, Ole Gunnar Solskjær's men will be feeling fresh going into this tie, though a rearranged Liverpool fixture will only add to an already congested final few weeks of the season — especially if a Europa League final is also to be added to the fixture list.

Will it be a special night under the lights in Rome? Read on for full details on how to get a live stream of the game between Roma and Manchester United with our guide below.

Roma vs Man United: Where and when?

This UEFA Europa League semi-final second leg game is being played at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome.

Kick-off is set for 9pm CEST local time on Thrusday, May 6. That makes it an 8pm BST kick-off in the UK and a 3pm EST / 12pm PST start for U.S. folks tuning in. If you're looking to watch the match in Australia, it's a 5am AEST kick-off on Friday morning.

How to watch Roma vs Man United online in the U.S.

CBS is the exclusive English-language home of the UEFA Europa League and Champions League in the United States, including this game. When it comes to streaming, newly-launched Paramount Plus (formerly CBS All Access) is the best service to use. There's currently a one-month free trial there so you can watch this game for free.

Alternatively, TUDN also has Spanish-language coverage of the game and you can use FuboTV to watch live.

Kick-off for this game is at 3pm ET / 12pm PT.

Paramount+ You can watch UEFA Champions League and Europa League games via Paramount+. Sign up now and enjoy a month-long free trial. From $5.99 per month at Paramount+ Fubo TV If you don't mind (or prefer) watching the Spanish broadcast of the match, Fubo is a great option to tune in and watch the action live from anywhere, whether it be your phone, tablet, computer, or TV. From $64.99 per month at Fubo

How to watch Roma vs Man United live in the UK

The Roma vs Man United match will be broadcast on BT Sport, the exclusive rights holder for European competitions in the UK. The game being shown on its BT Sport 3 channel as well as via its BT Sport app for streaming. If you're not yet signed up with BT Sport, you can get a monthly pass for just £25 that gives you access to BT's Premier League football, Women's Super League, Ligue 1, Bundesliga, and more.

BT Sport Watch UEFA Champions League and Europa League football on BT Sport. A monthly pass costs £25. £25 per month at BT Sport

How to watch Roma vs Man United live in Canada

DAZN has the rights for the UEFA Europa League in Canada and will be showing this game with kick-off set for 3pm ET / 12pm PT.

The online-only network is offering a one-month free trial that will allow you to watch Roma vs Man United without paying a dime. If you decide to keep DAZN, you'll pay $20-a-month or an annual subscription of $150. The dedicated DAZN app is available for iOS and Android phones and tablets, as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV plus most modern Smart TVs. Canadians outside of the country can follow the VPN route above and tune in with a DAZN log-in all the same.

DAZN DAZN is the home of UEFA Europa League coverage in Canada among many other sports. Try it free for one month and then pay just $20 monthly after that, or $150 for the year. $20 per month at DAZN

How to watch Roma vs Man United live in Australia

If you're planning on watching Roma vs Man United in Australia, then you'll need to be an Optus Sport subscriber as the network holds exclusive live broadcast rights to the game Down Under.

Kick-off in Australia is at 5am AEST on Friday morning.

Optus Sport Optus Sport is your go-to for Europa League coverage in Australia. You can subscribe monthly for $15 or pay for a year upfront at $139 to save a little cash. $15 per month at Optus Sport

How to watch Roma vs Man United online from outside your country

We have details of all the U.S., UK, Australian, and Canadian broadcasters of the UEFA Europa League in the above guide. If you're intent on watching Roma vs Man United but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.

That's where using one of the top VPN (Virtual Private Network) picks can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the location of your laptop, tablet, or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.

VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security, and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, games consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money-back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are some of the best VPN deals right now.

ExpressVPN No matter where in the world you may be, a VPN is one of the easiest ways to watch Roma vs Man United. Get in on this deal now! From $6.67 per month at ExpressVPN