Roku is gearing up for Black Friday weekend by launching an-ultra affordable streaming player, the Roku LE.

The new device undercuts many of the best streaming devices at only $15. For that price, you get the tried-and-true Roku remote and a sleek streaming box that gives you access to all your favorite apps and services (although YouTube support seems to be on its way out).

The LE most likely stands for "limited edition" because the device will only be available at Walmart through Thanksgiving and Black Friday. And according to Roku, it will only be available "while supplies last," which is code for "get it before it's gone!"

A Roku spokesperson confirmed with us that the device wouldn't be restocked once the supply runs out. Fortunately, you've got a few days to snag one; sales start on Walmart's website on November 24, or you can brave the stampedes and pick one up in-store on November 26.

And while you're at it, you can always check out a few Black Friday deals on TVs like the 55" Samsung Neo QLED TV, which is currently $500 off.

Meanwhile, the streaming platform points out other ongoing and upcoming deals for some of the best Roku devices.

The Roku Premiere box is down to just $20 until November 27 and features 4K support and HDR10. The Roku Streaming Stick 4K takes things up a notch with additional HDR support like Dolby Vision, HLG, and HDR10+ and is nearly half off at just $30, as is the Roku Streaming Stick+, which is almost as capable.

Lastly, the Roku Streambar will be discounted to $80, or $50 off its original price, from November 19 to December 4.

Roku also offers discounts and offers on subscriptions through The Roku Channel and services like Redbox and HBO Max.