Roblox is an absolutely massive free-to-play game that's actually a platform for game creation. Players can enjoy mini-games of all shapes and sizes built by the Roblox community, and engage with the expansive and huge Roblox player base. Currently, Roblox is available on PC, PC VR, Android, iOS, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One. The possibility of Roblox heading to even more gaming platforms in the future isn't entirely out of the question, thanks to a comment during the recent Roblox Corporation earnings call.

Roblox co-founder and CEO Dave Baszucki was asked about the possibility of getting Roblox onto other platforms like PlayStation, and he had this to say:

We have the same vision for the immersive 3D multiplayer cloud stuff of the metaverse in that we believe this should be accessible on all devices, both from viewing as well as interaction. And we've really innovated around this on phone tablet, computer, and Xbox console, showing that developers can create content that when pushed to our cloud, runs on all of these devices as well as auto translates into multiple languages. So absolutely long-term, Switch, PlayStation, Quest, all of these platforms make perfect sense for Roblox... these are all logical platforms, and at the same time, we won't share any ship dates for them.

Not only did Baszucki not dispel the possibility of Roblox expanding to other platforms, he also strongly hinted that this is already planned for some point in the future. Still, this isn't a direct confirmation that Roblox is planned for release on more platforms, and it certainly doesn't include any potential release dates or windows for these releases.

A future where you can play all of the best Roblox games on all major gaming platforms, though, including PS5, PS4, Switch, and Oculus Quest 2 is certainly exciting.

Roblox is completely free to play on every platform, and includes too many games and mini-games to count. If you play a ton of Roblox and want to get the most out of the game, it might be worth paying for Roblox Premium, which nets you some extra Robux every month on top of additional benefits and perks.