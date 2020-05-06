So what's the big difference between this and the Ring Video Doorbell 3? The new second-generation Ring Video Doorbell still features the same aesthetics and overall design as the original product, which means the rechargeable battery is built inside the doorbell. That means you'll need to remove the entire doorbell from the wall when it's time to charge. It also still only supports 2.4GHz Wi-Fi networks, so those faster 5GHz networks simply won't be usable with this new model. If you need a removable rechargeable battery or 5GHz support, you'll need to pay the $100 premium for the Ring Video Doorbell 3.

Ring has been on a roll lately with product announcements, and the latest Ring Video Doorbell is going back to the basics. Simple titled Ring Video Doorbell, this second-generation version of the original Ring Video Doorbell keeps the same aesthetics of the original product while adding plenty of features from the Ring Video Doorbell 3 that just launched. Despite the addition of important features, the new second-generation Ring Video Doorbell will still retail for $99.99 — the same price the original Ring Video Doorbell has been selling for.

The new second-generation Ring Video Doorbell, despite having the same $99 price as the original, adds in a slew of new features that were once thought to be exclusive to the Ring Video Doorbell 3. That includes crisper night vision, an upgrade to 1080p video (up from 720p on the original model), improved audio quality when listening to someone at the door or talking to them, better motion detection, and new privacy and security features.

Specifically, the new Privacy Zones give the option of blocking out parts of the video that users don't want recorded; a bedroom window, for example. The new doorbell also features Near Zones, which detects motion between five and 15 feet away from the camera, helping cut down on the number of erroneous notifications that might appear when traffic drives by or a bug gets too close to the camera, for example.

Ring is also launching a new Solar Charger for the new second-generation Ring Video Doorbell, which will help keep the battery on the Ring Video Doorbell charged and eliminate the need to manually remove it and charge it every so often. That Solar Charger will be launching in July for $50, while the new second-generation Ring Video Doorbell will be available for purchase on June 3 for $100. You can pre-order the new doorbell right now on Amazon or Ring.com.