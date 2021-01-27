If you've been looking for which Ring Video Doorbell to buy but have been turned off by the price of entry, the new Ring Video Doorbell Wired might just be your go-to option. Last year, Ring introduced the Ring Video Doorbell 2nd-gen for $99, but today's Ring Video Doorbell Wired is even more affordable at $59.99. On top of being less expensive than last year's breakthrough product, Ring Video Doorbell Wired is the smallest Ring Video Doorbell yet.

Surprisingly, while Ring Video Doorbell Wired comes in at a much lower price than Ring's other options, it doesn't skimp on features at all. Crisp 1080p HD video with night vision and Customizable Motion Zones mean you'll be able to see everything that's going on without getting false motion alerts for wind-blown flags or foliage. Privacy Zones even let you block out portions of the video that you'd rather not be recorded.