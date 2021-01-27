What you need to know
- Ring Video Doorbell Wired is an impressive $59.99 and will be available on February 24, 2021.
- The hard-wired power requirement enables 6-second Pre-Roll video before a motion event for better context.
- Additional features like People-Only Mode and Rich Notifications require a Ring Protect subscription.
If you've been looking for which Ring Video Doorbell to buy but have been turned off by the price of entry, the new Ring Video Doorbell Wired might just be your go-to option. Last year, Ring introduced the Ring Video Doorbell 2nd-gen for $99, but today's Ring Video Doorbell Wired is even more affordable at $59.99. On top of being less expensive than last year's breakthrough product, Ring Video Doorbell Wired is the smallest Ring Video Doorbell yet.
Surprisingly, while Ring Video Doorbell Wired comes in at a much lower price than Ring's other options, it doesn't skimp on features at all. Crisp 1080p HD video with night vision and Customizable Motion Zones mean you'll be able to see everything that's going on without getting false motion alerts for wind-blown flags or foliage. Privacy Zones even let you block out portions of the video that you'd rather not be recorded.
Ring Protect plans start at $3 per month and offer benefits like cloud storage and advanced features. Ring Protect subscribers will benefit from 6-second color Pre-Roll footage, which adds a 6-second color video to the beginning of any notification. That extra time could provide important context to what's happening in front of your door and isn't something offered by most wireless Ring Video Doorbells. On top of that, Ring Protect subscribers get a People-Only Mode, which will only send a motion notification if a person is detected, and additional rich notification options are enabled for these subscribers, as well.
Ring Video Doorbell Wired requires a hardwired power connection, usually available on homes that already have a standard wired doorbell installed. Pre-orders are open right now in the U.S. at Amazon.com and Ring.com, with shipments expected to begin on February 24, 2021. You'll also be able to find Ring Video Doorbell Wired online and in-store at Home Depot on between February 24 and March 25 for the same $59.99 price.
Newer, better, smaller
Ring Video Doorbell Wired
And more affordable, too!
Ring Video Doorbell Wired is an amazing way to jump into the Ring ecosystem without sacrificing the features that make Ring Video Doorbells great.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
