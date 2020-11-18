What you need to know
- Ring's holiday plates are available now for the Video Doorbell 3 and Pro 3.
- Ring users can now update their chimes with holiday themes.
- Festive faceplates are also available for the Video Doorbell 2.
Last month, Ring released a new set of themed faceplates to celebrate Halloween, which included a spooky plate and an autumn-themed plate. Among the new faceplates were also a few winter-themes in preparation for the holidays, as well as some Halloween chimes that played when users rang the doorbell, such as a screeching cat, spooky organs, and a witch's cackle.
That's not all Ring has up its sleeve, as the company has updated its chimes to add some holiday cheer to your doorbell! Starting November 27th, users can add a number of different holiday-style chimes to entertain their guests at the door.
Available now, users can choose from these different, festive sounds: Deck the Halls, Elves, God Yest Ye Merry Gentlemen, Hark! The Herald Angels Sing, Ho! Ho! Ho!, Jingle Bells, Silent Night, Sleigh Bells, I Have a Little Dreidel, Ma'oz Tzur, and Oh Hannukah.
Users can easily set-up the new chimes now using the Ring app, just follow the instructions. The new tones will work with the Ring Chime speakers, which are among our top recommended accessories for Ring Doorbells, as well as in-app alert tones. The holiday faceplates are available now for the Video Doorbell 3 and Video Doorbell 3 Plus for just $15 each. Users with the Video Doorbell 2 can also enjoy some holiday plates, although with some different designs. The faceplates can be found at Ring.com as well as Amazon.
Ring Video Doorbell 3
Ring Video Doorbell 3 brings a few key improvements to the table over the previous version, like better motion detection and privacy features, as well as the ability to handle faster, modern 5GHz Wi-Fi networks.
