Ring has just announced four brand new products including its new Ring Video Doorbell 3 and Video Doorbell 3 Plus.

In a press release they said:

Ring Video Doorbell 3 and Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus are the latest additions to Ring's Video Doorbell lineup, bringing security and convenience to users' homes. Pre-Roll gives Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus users a complete picture of what's happening at their doorstep by capturing four seconds of video before motion is detected. Both new Video Doorbells include Privacy Zones, which allow users to black out portions of the camera's field-of-view from recording, and audio/motion detection toggles to disable recording as needed. Ring also announced its next generation Ring Chime and Chime Pro, which enable customers to hear audible Ring notifications throughout their home.

The new Doorbells both have adjustable motion zones to improve detection within 5 and 15 feet of the device. They also feature advanced dual-band 2.4 and 5Ghz Wi-Fi.

The Doorbell Plus will feature new Pre-Roll technology, which allows you to capture up to four seconds of footage prior to motion being detected to give you a more complete picture of what's going on.

Regarding the new Chimes:

The newly designed Ring Chime and Chime Pro provide customers with audible notifications throughout their homes; and Chime Pro includes a built-in nightlight, as well as a wifi extender to improve and expand wifi connectivity across users' Ring Doorbells and Cams. Both new Chime devices are compatible with all Ring Doorbells and Cams and provide real-time audio notifications when a Ring device detects motion, or when someone rings the doorbell, ensuring users never miss a moment.

The Ring Video Doorbell 3 and 3 Plus are available on Ring.com and Amazon for $199.99 and $229.99 respectively. Pre-orders are available right now and they'll be released for purchase on April 8.