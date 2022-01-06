Ring already makes some of the best smart home security systems in the market, such as the second-generation Ring Alarm system. The Amazon-owned company is expanding its product line with a new sensor that will notify you if it detects the sound of glass shattering in your home.

The Ring Alarm glass break sensor is a small puck that listens out for breaking glass up to 25 feet away, the company said. The sensor uses artificial intelligence to distinguish genuine glass break events from false alarms like similar sounds from the John Wick movies.

It is compatible with both the Ring Alarm and Alarm Pro, and it supplements the home security lineup's contact sensors and motion detectors. However, Ring is not the first company to offer this capability; Google's Nest Doorbell can already warn you about glass breaking with Nest Aware.