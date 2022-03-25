Reserve the OnePlus 10 Pro now to get free wireless earbuds and more perks

What you need to know

OnePlus has opened reservations for its upcoming flagship launch in the U.S.

You can reserve the OnePlus 10 Pro for just $1 on the OnePlus website for exclusive perks.

Perks include early shipping and a free pair of OnePlus Buds Pro.

OnePlus is less than a week away from the global debut of its latest flagship smartphone. The OnePlus 10 Pro is set to launch on March 31 in North America, India, and Europe, but fans can already reserve the new phone early, at least in the U.S.

The company has opened up reservations on its website, allowing users to place a $1 deposit on the phone. This deposit will unlock a few perks that could sweeten the deal for those who might be on the fence. This includes a free pair of the fairly impressive OnePlus Buds Pro, which can hold their own among many of the best wireless earbuds.

Those who reserve the OnePlus 10 Pro early will also get first dibs on the new flagship with early shipping. That is, of course, once you pay the total balance owed on the phone, which OnePlus notes you will have to pay any time between March 31 and April 7. International pricing has yet to be revealed.

(Image credit: OnePlus)

The OnePlus 10 Pro has already launched in China, so the phone isn't exactly a mystery. It features a striking new design with a large 6.7-inch QHD+ AMOLED display, a triple camera setup with second-gen Hasselblad imaging, a 5,000mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC charging/50W wireless charging, and it's powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. That said, there may be some differences between the China-only version and the global variant, but we won't know the full picture until the launch on March 31.

Reservations are open on the OnePlus website (below) through March 31 at 6 am PT or just before the launch event.