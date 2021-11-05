The Google Pixel 4 hadn't exactly been a runaway success. Sales figures are said to have disappointed — a reported 2 million units in six months — and by early 2020, Pixel General Manager Mario Queiroz and camera lead Marc Levoy had parted company with Google. Even Google hardware boss Rick Osterloh was reportedly unhappy with parts of the phones, including the Pixel 4's dismal battery life. The stage was set for a soft reset of the Pixel series, and that's sort of what followed throughout the rest of that year. Even before Covid-19 brought considerable social and economic upheaval, 2020 was already shaping up to be an "off" year for Pixel phones. The earliest Pixel 5 rumors pointed to a very different class of device compared to the eventual retail product. In January, Jon Prosser of FrontPageTech unveiled CAD renders of a supposed Pixel 5 XL, which sported a triple rear camera array as part of a uniquely oddball design. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more

The Pixel 5 almost looked very, very different.

That device would never see the light of day, but AC understands that several designs were in contention for the Pixel 5, including models that would've been more akin to a traditional flagship smartphone. Ultimately these were abandoned in favor of a safer bet for the 2020 Pixels, ahead of the big Pixel 6 reset that'd follow in 2021. Early on, Google was committed to using Qualcomm's Snapdragon 765G processor in its higher-end 2020 Pixels. References in Android's open-source code confirmed the existence of two devices codenamed "redfin" (Pixel 5) and "bramble" (Pixel 4a 5G) that would arrive running the chipset, which in terms of raw computational power lined up slightly behind a Pixel 3. (That's not an entirely fair comparison, however, due to the newer chipset's improved DSP and 5G connectivity.) Before the Pixel 5 arrived, though, Google had to launch its second generation of mid-priced Pixels. The Pixel 3a series had impressed a year earlier with both standard and "XL" options, so it was surprising to see Google omit a larger-screened variant of the Pixel 4a. That handset was originally scheduled to launch at the Google I/O conference in May 2020. However, I/O ended up being just one of many live events cancelled due to Covid-19. Besides, the pandemic had already disrupted the manufacturing of the Pixel 4a, as factories in east Asia struggled to meet demand.

The Pixel 4a was delayed by Covid, but well worth the wait.

When the 4a eventually emerged in August 2020, it was hailed as one of the strongest Google phones to date. After leaning on hardware gimmicks with the Pixel 4, the 4a was a phone that didn't try to be flashy in any way. In fact, design-wise, it was almost painfully dull: Matte black plastic — a rumored white version didn't make it to market — in a compact pocket-friendly form factor. The Snapdragon 730 powering it had plenty of horsepower for a mid-range phone like this, being more or less a Snapdragon 765 without the 5G. The Pixel 4a's greatest strength was its camera, though. For less than $400, this mid-ranger produced shots that could compete with phones at double its price point. And Google had finally banished the battery gremlins that had affected the past two generations of Pixel flagships, with reliable all-day battery life from the 4a. The Pixel 4a served as the foundation for the high-end Google phone for 2020, the Pixel 5. With an almost identical footprint, design, and screen size, the two were easily confused from afar. The Pixel 5 boasted several key upgrades though, including a unique aluminium unibody coated in a bioresin finish that allowed for wireless charging. The higher-end model also got a smoother 90Hz display with uniform bezels — the only high-profile Android phone to date to match the symmetry of the iPhone.