What you need to know
- Reliance Jio plans to launch its 5G service in India in the second half of 2021.
- Jio's 5G service is expected to be powered by an indigenous-developed network, hardware, and technology components.
- Jio is also expected to launch its first entry-level 4G Android phone early next year.
Jio, India's largest telecom company, today confirmed that it plans to roll out its 5G service in the country in the second half of 2021. Speaking at the virtual India Mobile Congress 2020 today, Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani said that Jio's 5G service will use indigenously-developed network, hardware, and technology components (via LiveMint).
It is worth noting, however, that the Indian government is yet to award 5G spectrum. Due to the poor financial health of the industry, India has delayed 5G auctions until the first quarter of 2021. Airtel, which is Jio's biggest competitor, recently said that it will not bid for 5G spectrum if the reserve price is high.
Back in October, Jio announced that it hit 1Gbps throughput in 5G trials by leveraging Qualcomm's radio access solution on the Jio 5GNR solution. While there aren't a lot of 5G phones on sale in India right now, things are expected to change once Qualcomm rolls out its first 5G-enabled Snapdragon 400 series chip early next year.
Jio is also rumored to be working closely with Google to launch an affordable 4G Android phones in India sometime in the first quarter of 2021. The phone is expected to be priced under ₹4,000 ($54). Sadly, however, there's no word yet on the specs of the upcoming entry-level phone.
OnePlus Nord
The OnePlus Nord is a fantastic mid-range phone that does nearly everything right. You get an ultra-smooth 90Hz AMOLED display, excellent value, a decent 48MP main camera, and great battery life with 30W fast charging.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Verizon will spend $16 billion on C-band spectrum to fix its 5G network
A huge chunk of valuable midband spectrum is being auctioned off by the FCC and Verizon see this as its chance to make its 5G network a real thing to millions of customers.
I regret not playing the amazing Eternium sooner
For this Android Game of the Week, we're looking at Eternium, an ARPG that simply blew me away. I sincerely wish I had picked this up sooner because I had a blast playing it.
RIP Pixel 2 — Google rolls out its final update for the phone
It's security patch time! Google is now rolling out the December 2020 patch to its more recent Pixels, along with its final ever update for the Pixel 2.
The top LG smartphones you need to know about
LG isn't as widely known in the smartphone space as Samsung or Google, but it still has a lot of solid phones at great prices. Which ones should you care about? We've got you covered.