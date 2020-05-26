Xiaomi's Redmi sub-brand today ventured into the true wireless earbuds market in India with the new Redmi Earbuds S. The launch of the Redmi Earbuds S comes less than three weeks after the launch of Xiaomi's Mi True Wireless 2 earphones in the country.

Redmi's first truly wireless earbuds for the Indian market feature a compact design and are said to be "ultra lightweight" as well. They come with an IPX4 rating, which means they are both sweat and splash resistant. The Redmi Earbuds S are claimed to offer up to 12 hours of playback time, 2 hours less than the more expensive Mi True Wireless Earphones 2. The earbuds themselves, however, only offer up to 4 hours of music playback time and take approximately 90 minutes to be fully charged.

Redmi says the Earbuds S earbuds deliver "class-leading" sound quality that is customized for Indian users. The earbuds use a large dynamic driver and feature DSP Environmental Noise Cancellation technology to enhance call quality. They support hands-free voice assistance on both Android and iOS devices and offer hassle-free pairing as well. For gamers, the Redmi Earbuds S have a "gaming mode" that is claimed to reduce the latency to 122ms for "pro performance."

Redmi Earbuds S have been priced at just ₹ 1,799 ($24) and will be available to purchase in India via Amazon and Mi.com starting May 27 at 12 PM. Consumers in India will also be able to grab the Redmi Earbuds S from Mi Home and Mi Studio stores near them. With a lower price tag than both the Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 and Realme Buds Air, the Redmi Earbuds S will likely prove to be extremely popular among consumers in India.

