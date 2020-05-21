The sixth annual Red Nose Day hosted by Comic Relief US returns to NBC this week. Red Nose Day has always been designated to help raise funds and awareness for millions of children who live in poverty across America and the world at large. With a fun mix of entertainment and fundraising, Red Nose Day will kick off with a special "Celebrity Escape Room" show featuring host Jack Black along with stars like Ben Stiller, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, and Adam Scott.

Red Nose Day: When & where

The three-hour Red Nose Day event kicks off on NBC this Thursday, May 21 and is set to air between 8 and 11 p.m. EST. "Celebrity Escape Room" gets things started with a one-hour special at 8p.m. EST, while the 2-hour Red Nose Day Special will begin right afterwards with music performances, comedy, short documentary films, and more.

There are a few different places to watch all of Red Nose Day's special programming live, including on the NBC website, Sling TV, and Hulu with Live TV. While NBC's website lets you watch the show live by logging in with your cable provider's information, you can check out Sling TV or Hulu with Live TV if you don't have cable.

How to watch Red Nose Day live from anywhere

The options listed below make it easy for those in the U.S. to tune in and watch the Red Nose Day special, but watching from outside the U.S. is not so easy. Luckily, using a VPN makes it simple to change your location virtually, and gives you instant access to the show. Whether you are traveling or live outside of the U.S., this is what you need to know.

VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, games consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for other affordable options?

Here are some more options that are on sale right now.