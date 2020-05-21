The sixth annual Red Nose Day hosted by Comic Relief US returns to NBC this week. Red Nose Day has always been designated to help raise funds and awareness for millions of children who live in poverty across America and the world at large. With a fun mix of entertainment and fundraising, Red Nose Day will kick off with a special "Celebrity Escape Room" show featuring host Jack Black along with stars like Ben Stiller, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, and Adam Scott.
Red Nose Day: When & where
The three-hour Red Nose Day event kicks off on NBC this Thursday, May 21 and is set to air between 8 and 11 p.m. EST. "Celebrity Escape Room" gets things started with a one-hour special at 8p.m. EST, while the 2-hour Red Nose Day Special will begin right afterwards with music performances, comedy, short documentary films, and more.
There are a few different places to watch all of Red Nose Day's special programming live, including on the NBC website, Sling TV, and Hulu with Live TV. While NBC's website lets you watch the show live by logging in with your cable provider's information, you can check out Sling TV or Hulu with Live TV if you don't have cable.
How to watch Red Nose Day live from anywhere
The options listed below make it easy for those in the U.S. to tune in and watch the Red Nose Day special, but watching from outside the U.S. is not so easy. Luckily, using a VPN makes it simple to change your location virtually, and gives you instant access to the show. Whether you are traveling or live outside of the U.S., this is what you need to know.
VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, games consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for other affordable options?
Here are some more options that are on sale right now.
ExpressVPN
No matter where in the world you may be, a VPN is one of the easiest ways to watch the Red Nose Day fundraising event live. Get in on this deal now!
Live stream Red Nose Day in the U.S.
This Red Nose Day special isn't the easiest event to stream live unless you can log in to NBC.com with your cable provider's information. There are several streaming services that offer access to watch NBC live, including Sling TV and Hulu with Live TV, but access is completely dependant on where you live in the U.S. You can check each service's website beforehand to see which channels will be available in your area.
Sling TV should be the first service you try out. It's one of the most affordable streaming services out there right now, especially with its latest deal that can get you an entire month of service along with premium channel access to Showtime and Starz for only $20! The base Sling plan usually costs $30 per month, still making it one of the least expensive ways to stream NBC live on a myriad of devices.
Sling TV
Start a Sling membership to stream NBC live in the U.S. Packages start at $30 per month, but with Sling's latest deal, you can save $10 on your first month of membership right now! NBC is available on both Sling Orange and Sling Blue in select regions.
Meanwhile, Hulu with Live TV is another option. While Hulu's base plan priced at $5.99/month doesn't offer live TV streaming channels, Hulu with Live TV plans do. Starting at $55 per month, you can start watching channels like NBC, Cartoon Network, FX, and more on any device you can download Hulu onto. Hulu also offers a free 7-day trial so you can watch the Red Nose Day special live without even paying a cent to join!
Hulu with Live TV
Just like with Sling TV, NBC at Hulu with Live TV access is dependant on where you live in the U.S. You can check the availability before signing up. While it may not be as affordable as Sling, you get access to all of Hulu's live TV channels for one singular monthly cost. You'll also find it available on a few more devices than Sling TV, such as the Nintendo Switch.
