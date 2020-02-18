Realme X2 Pro previewSource: Harish Jonnalagadda/Android Central

  • The Realme X50 Pro 5G will be launched in India on February 24.
  • It was earlier planned to be officially unveiled at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona on the same day.
  • Realme X50 Pro 5G is expected to sport a 90Hz AMOLED display, Snapdragon 865 processor, and 65W SuperDart fast charging.

Realme India today sent out invites to the launch of the Realme X50 Pro 5G in India. The 5G-enabled flagship phone will be launched in India on February 24 at an event in New Delhi at 2:30 PM IST. Realme had previously planned to launch the X50 Pro 5G at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona on the same day. Since the event has been canceled due to the Coronavirus outbreak, Realme X50 Pro 5G will now make its debut at an online-only event.

Realme says that its upcoming flagship will be "India's first 5G smartphone", as it will be launched a day before the iQOO 3 5G in the country. While 5G support will undoubtedly make the Realme X50 Pro 5G "future-proof", it isn't going to be a major selling point. Even though three Indian carriers are ready for 5G trials, commercial 5G rollout in the country remains a distant dream.

Just like iQOO 3 5G, Realme X50 Pro 5G will be powered by Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 865 processor. Realme has also confirmed that the phone will feature a 90Hz AMOLED display with dual hole-punch cameras and 65W SuperDart fast charging technology.

