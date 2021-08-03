What you need to know
- Realme has announced the first MagSafe clone for Android.
- Realme MagDart supports up to 50W wireless charging speeds.
- There's no word yet on when the first phone with MagDart will go on sale.
Realme today announced its first magnetic wireless charging solution, dubbed MagDart. As suggested by leaked images last week, MagDart is basically the company's version of MagSafe.
While Apple's MagSafe maxes out at 15W, Realme's MagDart supports significantly higher 50W charging speeds. Like MagSafe, Realme's MagDart uses magnets integrated into the back of the phone to keep the wireless charger in place. MagDart's magnetic force is set at 5N, which allows it to hold objects up to 0.5kg (1.1 lbs). To reduce heat while charging, It also utilizes an extra-large low impedance copper coil to achieve a higher heat conversion efficiency.
The 50W MagDart charger has an active air cooling system that can keep the mainboard and coil temperature at "a reasonable level." Realme claims the new wireless charger is just as fast its 50W SuperDart charger, taking 54 minutes to fully charge a 4,500mAh battery from 0%.
Alongside the 50W MagDart charger, Realme has introduced a 15W MagDart charger that is "made for quiet charging." The charger is just 3.99mm thick and is claimed to take around 90 minutes to charge a 4,500mAh battery from 0% to 100%. Realme says the 15W MagDart offers faster charging speeds than Apple's MagSafe charger, thanks to its separated coil and board design.
Realme has also announced a new power bank with magnetic wireless charging. The MagDart Power Bank touts a compact and lightweight design, which makes it extremely easy to carry around. To start charging, you just need to snap the power bank on your phone. Some of Realme's other MagDart accessories include a MagDart case for the flagship Realme GT, a MagDart Wallet with an aluminum foldable stand, and a MagDart Beauty Light with a flip-up ring light for selfies.
The first phone to support MagDart is a concept phone called Realme Flash. However, it remains to be seen if the company will launch a commercial version of the Flash to challenge the best Android phones.
See how the Pixel 6's design takes cues from every phone Google ever made
Whether it's the Oh So Orange color for the Pixel 4, or the classic silver and gold of the Nexus 6P, Google is pulling from deep in its storied smartphone history for the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro.
Got a bunch of old tech sitting in a drawer? We have some great uses for it
If you've got a drawer full of old smartphones, tablets, or other miscellaneous electronics, we've got a few ideas that'll help make them useful again.
The OnePlus 9T may be cancelled. Here's what we know so far.
The OnePlus 9T could give the OnePlus 9 and other great Android phones a run for their money — assuming it isn't cancelled. Here's what we know about it so far, including its alleged 120Hz LTPO display, impressive specs, and installed OS.
These are the very best Motorola phones you can buy
Motorola won a legion of new fans when it rebooted its phone line up a few years ago. Things haven't slowed down since then, and this little list right here is a round up of the best that Moto currently has to offer.