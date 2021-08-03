Realme today announced its first magnetic wireless charging solution, dubbed MagDart. As suggested by leaked images last week, MagDart is basically the company's version of MagSafe.

While Apple's MagSafe maxes out at 15W, Realme's MagDart supports significantly higher 50W charging speeds. Like MagSafe, Realme's MagDart uses magnets integrated into the back of the phone to keep the wireless charger in place. MagDart's magnetic force is set at 5N, which allows it to hold objects up to 0.5kg (1.1 lbs). To reduce heat while charging, It also utilizes an extra-large low impedance copper coil to achieve a higher heat conversion efficiency.