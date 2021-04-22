Realme today expanded its Realme 8 family of budget phones with a 5G version of the vanilla Realme 8. Even though the name of the phone suggests otherwise, the Realme 8 5G doesn't have a lot in common with the 4G-only Realme 8.

The Realme 8 5G sports a 6.5-inch FHD+ LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate and Dragontrail glass protection. Powering the device is MediaTek's Dimensity 700 5G chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

In the camera department, the Realme 8 5G isn't quite as impressive as the Realme 8. It has a triple-camera setup on the back with a 48MP Samsung GM1 sensor, a monochrome portrait lens, and a macro lens with a 4cm focus distance. For selfies, the phone features a 16MP camera housed within the hole-punch cutout on the top-left corner of the display.

The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery, but only supports 18W charging speeds. It also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and a 3.5mm headphone jack. On the software side of things, the Realme 8 5G runs Android 11 with Realme UI 2.0 on top.

Realme 8 5G will be available to purchase in India from April 28 via Flipkart and leading offline stores. The phone has been priced at ₹14,999 ($200) for the 4GB/128GB version and ₹16,999 ($227) for the 8GB/128GB version. In Europe, the phone will be available from €199 starting next month. While it doesn't have the specs to give the best cheap Android phones a run for their money, support for 5G networks could help make it a hit.