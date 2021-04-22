What you need to know
- Realme has announced a 5G-enabled variant of the Realme 8.
- The phone is powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 700 5G chipset and features a 90Hz display.
- It will go on sale in India from April.
Realme today expanded its Realme 8 family of budget phones with a 5G version of the vanilla Realme 8. Even though the name of the phone suggests otherwise, the Realme 8 5G doesn't have a lot in common with the 4G-only Realme 8.
The Realme 8 5G sports a 6.5-inch FHD+ LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate and Dragontrail glass protection. Powering the device is MediaTek's Dimensity 700 5G chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.
In the camera department, the Realme 8 5G isn't quite as impressive as the Realme 8. It has a triple-camera setup on the back with a 48MP Samsung GM1 sensor, a monochrome portrait lens, and a macro lens with a 4cm focus distance. For selfies, the phone features a 16MP camera housed within the hole-punch cutout on the top-left corner of the display.
The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery, but only supports 18W charging speeds. It also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and a 3.5mm headphone jack. On the software side of things, the Realme 8 5G runs Android 11 with Realme UI 2.0 on top.
Realme 8 5G will be available to purchase in India from April 28 via Flipkart and leading offline stores. The phone has been priced at ₹14,999 ($200) for the 4GB/128GB version and ₹16,999 ($227) for the 8GB/128GB version. In Europe, the phone will be available from €199 starting next month. While it doesn't have the specs to give the best cheap Android phones a run for their money, support for 5G networks could help make it a hit.
How does the Huawei Mate X2 stack up against the Galaxy Z Fold 2?
MrMobile takes the Huawei Mate X for a spin while his Galaxy Z Fold 2 recovers from screen damage, making him think that Huawei might be onto something.
Every game announced at the Oculus Gaming Showcase 2021
The first-ever Oculus Gaming Showcase is all about the next big games coming to the Oculus Quest and Oculus Rift platforms in 2021 and beyond.
The OnePlus Watch is getting its first update with welcome improvements
The OnePlus Watch is set to receive its first update soon to improve the software experience, something that the watch has been criticized for since launch.
Here are the best OPPO Find X3 Pro cases in 2021
If you decide to import an OPPO Find X3 Pro from a country where it's officially available, you'll need to also find a case to protect it. And while there aren't a ton of options out there just yet, these are the best you can get.