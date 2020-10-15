So we already knew 2020 was going to be a weird year for deals, especially with Amazon moving Prime Day back from July to October. But weird doesn't mean bad! Especially not for online shoppers who will have a lot more time to take advantage of these great prices. In true 2020 fashion, Dell has moved up its own Black Friday sales event from mid to late November to... well... NOW.
Dell's robust online store has a ton of great items from popular Bluetooth speakers and soundbars to new laptops and pre-built desktops. You could get an Alienware monitor or a new video game. You might not even be aware of just how much Dell.com carries, but it's not bad at all. And today you're going to get the chance to save a lot.
Not all of these deals are immediately live. Some will come live over the next couple of weeks, but at least you can see the prices as they will be and make your decision! Here are some of the best Dell Black Friday deals:
Dell XPS 13 touchscreen laptop
This laptop is outfitted with an Intel Core i7 processor, integrated graphics, a 13.4-inch 4K anti-reflective display, 16GB RAM, and a 512GB solid state drive. It has Windows 10 Home, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth 5.1.
$1,299.99
$1,549 $250 off
Dell Inspiron 15 5000 laptop
Get an 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, integrated Iris Xe graphics, 8GB RAM, a 256GB M.2 NVMe solid state drive, and a 15.6-inch 1080p display.
$549.99
$764 $214 off
New Dell XPS 15 laptop
The XPS 15 has a 10th-gen Intel Core i7 processor, a Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Ti graphics card, a 256GB M.2 NVMe SSD, 8GB RAM, and a 15.6-inch 1200p display. It also has Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0.
$1,499.99
$1,600 $100 off
New Dell XPS Tower pre-built desktop
This desktop includes a 10th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB DDR4 RAM, a 1TB hard drive, a 256GB M.2 NVMe SSD, and a Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti graphics card. It comes with Dell's KB216 keyboard, a wired mouse, USB-C ports, and nine regular USB ports in the front and back.
$1,029.99
$1,379 $350 off
Alienware M17 R3 gaming laptop
This powerful gaming laptop has an Intel Core i7 processor, a Nvidia GTX GeForce 1660 Ti graphics card, a 512GB SSD, and the Alienware AlienFX RGB keyboard. It also has a 17.3-inch 1080p 144Hz display.
$1,549.99
$1,900 $350 off
Dell UltraSharp U3419W 4K curved USB-C monitor
The U3419W has 4K pixel resolution, a USB-C port, an IPS panel for great color accuracy and viewing angles, and a USB hub that includes four USB 3.0 ports.
$719.99
$960 $240 off
Alienware Aurora R11 gaming desktop
The specifications include an Intel Core i7 processor, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 Super graphics card, 16GB DDR4 RAM, a 1TB hard drive, and a 256GB M.2 NVMe SSD. It also comes with a matching mouse and keyboard.
$1,179.99
$1,440 $260 off
Bose QuietComfort 35 II ANC headphones
Similar to a deal we saw on Prime Day. This is a great price for a solid pair of headphones with some of the best active noise-cancelling in the business.
$199.99
$299 $100 off
Samsung Q60T 75-inch QLED 4K HDR smart TV
This is a powerful TV with 4K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It has voice assistance built in so it's compatible with Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, and Samsung's Bixby. The different HDR standards it supports includes HLG, HDR 10+, and Quantum HDR. Even has its own smart platform for accessing all of your favorite apps.
$1,197.99
$1,700 $502 off
This is just a taste of what's happening over at Dell. Head over to the Dell.com online store and see all the ways you can save hundreds between now and Black Friday.
