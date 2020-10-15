So we already knew 2020 was going to be a weird year for deals, especially with Amazon moving Prime Day back from July to October. But weird doesn't mean bad! Especially not for online shoppers who will have a lot more time to take advantage of these great prices. In true 2020 fashion, Dell has moved up its own Black Friday sales event from mid to late November to... well... NOW.

Dell's robust online store has a ton of great items from popular Bluetooth speakers and soundbars to new laptops and pre-built desktops. You could get an Alienware monitor or a new video game. You might not even be aware of just how much Dell.com carries, but it's not bad at all. And today you're going to get the chance to save a lot.

Not all of these deals are immediately live. Some will come live over the next couple of weeks, but at least you can see the prices as they will be and make your decision! Here are some of the best Dell Black Friday deals:

This is just a taste of what's happening over at Dell. Head over to the Dell.com online store and see all the ways you can save hundreds between now and Black Friday.