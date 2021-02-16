Premier League title holders travel to Budapest to take on RB Leipzig in this UEFA Champions League round of 16 first-leg tie. Don't miss a moment with our RB Leipzig vs Liverpool live stream guide.

Today's visitors Liverpool topped their Champions League group with four wins, earning them a spot in the round of 16. The Reds exited the competition at this stage last year after La Liga's Atlético Madrid notched a 4-2 aggregate win.

Jürgen Klopp's men will want to avoid the same fate this season, especially as their Premier League campaign is not following the same trajectory as last term's.

RB Leipzig also won four of six group stage games, though they were pipped for first place in the group by last year's finalists PSG. Though they had the same points tally, PSG's better head-to-head record meant that the Parisians went through in first place.

The Red Bulls made it all the way to the semi-finals last year which was an impressive feat in only their second participation in the competition. Head coach Julian Nagelsmann will hope that his team can go one better this season and reach their first Champions League final.

Leipzig will come into today's game full of confidence off the back of three straight wins in the Bundesliga. The team are hot on the tails of defending Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich with a four-point deficit just over the halfway mark in the German season.

In contrast, Liverpool will be desperate to pick up a win and some much-needed momentum in the Champions League after three consecutive defeats in the domestic league. The defending Premier League champions have slipped to sixth place, thirteen points behind current leaders Manchester City who also have the luxury of a game in hand.

Ordinarily, Liverpool would be touching down in Germany for this game though local restrictions on travel from the UK mean that an alternative venue was required in a country accepting arrivals from England. The Puskás Aréna in Budapest, Hungary, was selected as the neutral venue and it remains to be seen how the absence of any home-field advantage affects the game.

Read on for full details on how to get a live stream of this UEFA Champions League clash between RB Leipzig and Liverpool with our guide below.

RB Leipzig vs Liverpool: Where and when?

This UEFA Champions League round of 16 stage game is being played at the neutral venue of the Puskás Aréna in Budapest due to coronavirus travel restrictions.

Kick-off is set for 9pm CEST local time today, February 16. That makes it an 8pm GMT start for those tuning in from the UK and Ireland and a 3pm ET / 12pm PT kick-off start for U.S. folks tuning in. If you're looking to watch the match in Australia, it's a 7am AEDT kick-off on Wednesday morning.

How to watch RB Leipzig vs Liverpool online from outside your country

We have details of all the U.S., UK, Australian, and Canadian broadcasters of the UEFA Champions League further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching RB Leipzig vs Liverpool but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.

That's where using one of the top VPN (Virtual Private Network) picks can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet, or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.

VPN's are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security, and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, games consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money-back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are some alternatives that are on sale right now.

ExpressVPN No matter where in the world you may be, a VPN is one of the easiest ways to watch RB Leipzig vs Liverpool. Get in on this deal now! From $6.67 per month at ExpressVPN

How to watch RB Leipzig vs Liverpool online in the U.S.

CBS Sports recently became the exclusive English-language home of the Europa League and Champions League in the United States, including this game. This clash between RB Leipzig and Liverpool is available to stream live via CBS All Access. Kick-off for this game is at 3pm ET / 12pm PT.

Alternatively, TUDN has Spanish-language coverage of the game and you can use FuboTV to watch live.

How to watch RB Leipzig vs Liverpool live in the UK

The RB Leipzig vs Liverpool match will be broadcast on BT Sport, the exclusive rights holder for European competitions in the UK. The game being shown on its BT Sport 2 channel as well as via its BT Sport app for streaming. If you're not yet signed up with BT Sport, you can get a monthly pass for just £25 that gives you access to BT's Premier League football, Women's Super League, Ligue 1, Bundesliga, and more.

Sign up for a BT Sport Monthly Pass

How to watch RB Leipzig vs Liverpool live in Canada

DAZN has the rights for the UEFA Champions League in Canada and will be showing this game with kick-off set for 3pm ET / 12pm PT.

The online-only network is offering a one-month free trial that will allow you to watch RB Leipzig vs Liverpool without paying a dime. If you decide to keep DAZN, you'll pay $20-a-month or an annual subscription of $150. The dedicated DAZN app is available for iOS and Android phones and tablets, as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV plus most modern Smart TVs. Canadians outside of the country can follow the VPN route above and tune in with a DAZN log-in all the same.

How to watch RB Leipzig vs Liverpool live in Australia

If you're planning on watching RB Leipzig vs Liverpool in Australia, then you'll need to be an Optus Sports subscriber as the network holds exclusive live broadcast rights to the game Down Under.

Kick-off in Australia is at 7am AEDT on Wednesday morning.