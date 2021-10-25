Premium experience Razer Raiju Mobile Thrifty option SteelSeries Stratus Duo The Razer Raiju Mobile controller is designed as a high-end mobile gaming experience. It's extremely comfortable to use, with optional trigger locks, a cord for charging the battery, and a phone holder. No extras are required. With that in mind, it's also generally more expensive than the competition. From $50 at Amazon Pros Comfortable

Rechargeable battery

Hair-trigger locks Cons Expensive If you don't feel like spending a lot of money, the SteelSeries Stratus Duo is available. It's comfortable, pairs easily, and features a rechargeable battery at a reasonably low price. However, it's worth noting it doesn't include a phone holder, so you'll need an extra accessory if you want to hold your phone on top of the controller. $47 Amazon Pros Reasonable price

Rechargeable battery

Easy to pair and use Cons Doesn't include phone holder

If you're looking to upgrade your gaming experience with a controller when playing the best Android games, there's a couple of options you should be considering, especially the Razer Raiju Mobile and the SteelSeries Stratus Duo.

Both controllers offer somewhat similar benefits, though one is clearly designed as a higher-end Android gaming controller, while the other is meant to be a lower-end option. First, we'll break down the main differences between the two and determine what you should know about the Razer Raiju Mobile vs. SteelSeries Stratus Duo.

Razer Raiju Mobile vs. SteelSeries Stratus Duo: What's the difference?

The Razer Raiju Mobile is a more expensive controller designed for someone who needs an all-in-one Android gaming solution. As such, it's also got more features to justify its higher price tag. Meanwhile, the SteelSeries Stratus Duo is somewhat more stripped down by comparison and available at a much lower price.

Razer Raiju Mobile SteelSeries Stratus Duo Price From $50 $47 Weight 306g 245g Dimensions 125 mm x 159.4 mm x 66mm 150mm x 110mm x 63mm Rechargeable battery Yes Yes Battery life 23 hours 20 hours Hair-trigger locks Yes No Bluetooth Yes Yes PC compatible Yes, driver needed Yes Phone holder Yes No Remappable back buttons Yes (4) No Thumbsticks Asymmetrical Symmetrical

Razer Raiju Mobile vs. SteelSeries Stratus Duo: *What these differences mean for you

Overall, the main difference between the Razer Raiju Mobile and the SteelSeries Stratus Duo is the number of extra features offered in the former. The Razer Raiju Mobile offers more premium features that might lend an advantage in competitive games. For a more casual experience, the SteelSeries Stratus Duo is a similarly comfortable controller that'll work just as well in most games.

Both controllers feature similar battery life, though the Razer Raiju Mobile has a slight edge. Both controllers also feature Bluetooth support, making pairing to your Android device extremely easy. Both controllers can also be used on PC if you're also looking to do some PC gaming, though you'll need to download a driver to use the Razer Raiju Mobile.

The Razer Raiju Mobile's remappable back buttons give easy access for alternative setups. For example, if there's a button for reloading or some other action you find yourself using a lot, you can map it to one of the back buttons.

The Razer Raiju Mobile also features hair-trigger locks. This means that instead of having to pull a trigger all the way to fire a gun or trigger an ability, you only have to apply a fair amount of pressure. This is a big deal in more competitive games, but it won't really matter in a more laid-back game that doesn't support player-versus-player combat, such as Genshin Impact.

The Razer Raiju Mobile also features asymmetrical thumbsticks, while the SteelSeries Stratus Duo has symmetrical thumbsticks. Of course, different people have different preferences, but depending on which layout style you prefer, you may want to take this into consideration.

Arguably the most significant extra feature that the Razer Raiju Mobile features is the built-in phone holder. If you play Android games on your phone, then this makes a huge difference, as you'll need to purchase a third-party accessory to attach your phone to the SteelSeries Stratus Duo controller. Naturally, this won't matter if you're okay having your phone not connected to your controller or you're playing on a tablet.

Bottom line

Ultimately, if you've got the cash and you're playing your Android games on a phone instead of one of the best Android tablets, then you'll want to go with the Razer Raiju Mobile controller. It has far more features, a slightly superior battery and most important of all, a built-in phone holder. With that in mind, if you can't find it on sale, this controller is over twice as expensive as the competition.

If those things don't matter to you, or you're trying to save money at the moment, then you should go for the SteelSeries Stratus Duo. It doesn't have all the special features offered by the Razer Raiju Mobile, but it's also less than have the price. It's a simple matter of quality versus affordability. Once you decide which one is more important to you, choosing which controller to pick up becomes obvious.

If you've got the money, the Razer Raiju Mobile is easily the strongest, high-end option for the best experience playing Android games on your phone. It's much more expensive than the competition, though.

The SteelSeries Stratus Duo doesn't have as many features as the competition, but it's also nowhere near as expensive. If you're not looking for all the extras other controllers offer, you can save some money by grabbing this model.