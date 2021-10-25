The Razer Raiju Mobile controller is designed as a high-end mobile gaming experience. It's extremely comfortable to use, with optional trigger locks, a cord for charging the battery, and a phone holder. No extras are required. With that in mind, it's also generally more expensive than the competition.
Pros
- Comfortable
- Rechargeable battery
- Hair-trigger locks
Cons
- Expensive
If you don't feel like spending a lot of money, the SteelSeries Stratus Duo is available. It's comfortable, pairs easily, and features a rechargeable battery at a reasonably low price. However, it's worth noting it doesn't include a phone holder, so you'll need an extra accessory if you want to hold your phone on top of the controller.
Pros
- Reasonable price
- Rechargeable battery
- Easy to pair and use
Cons
- Doesn't include phone holder
If you're looking to upgrade your gaming experience with a controller when playing the best Android games, there's a couple of options you should be considering, especially the Razer Raiju Mobile and the SteelSeries Stratus Duo.
Both controllers offer somewhat similar benefits, though one is clearly designed as a higher-end Android gaming controller, while the other is meant to be a lower-end option. First, we'll break down the main differences between the two and determine what you should know about the Razer Raiju Mobile vs. SteelSeries Stratus Duo.
Razer Raiju Mobile vs. SteelSeries Stratus Duo: What's the difference?
The Razer Raiju Mobile is a more expensive controller designed for someone who needs an all-in-one Android gaming solution. As such, it's also got more features to justify its higher price tag. Meanwhile, the SteelSeries Stratus Duo is somewhat more stripped down by comparison and available at a much lower price.
|Razer Raiju Mobile
|SteelSeries Stratus Duo
|Price
|From $50
|$47
|Weight
|306g
|245g
|Dimensions
|125 mm x 159.4 mm x 66mm
|150mm x 110mm x 63mm
|Rechargeable battery
|Yes
|Yes
|Battery life
|23 hours
|20 hours
|Hair-trigger locks
|Yes
|No
|Bluetooth
|Yes
|Yes
|PC compatible
|Yes, driver needed
|Yes
|Phone holder
|Yes
|No
|Remappable back buttons
|Yes (4)
|No
|Thumbsticks
|Asymmetrical
|Symmetrical
Razer Raiju Mobile vs. SteelSeries Stratus Duo: *What these differences mean for you
Overall, the main difference between the Razer Raiju Mobile and the SteelSeries Stratus Duo is the number of extra features offered in the former. The Razer Raiju Mobile offers more premium features that might lend an advantage in competitive games. For a more casual experience, the SteelSeries Stratus Duo is a similarly comfortable controller that'll work just as well in most games.
Both controllers feature similar battery life, though the Razer Raiju Mobile has a slight edge. Both controllers also feature Bluetooth support, making pairing to your Android device extremely easy. Both controllers can also be used on PC if you're also looking to do some PC gaming, though you'll need to download a driver to use the Razer Raiju Mobile.
The Razer Raiju Mobile's remappable back buttons give easy access for alternative setups. For example, if there's a button for reloading or some other action you find yourself using a lot, you can map it to one of the back buttons.
The Razer Raiju Mobile also features hair-trigger locks. This means that instead of having to pull a trigger all the way to fire a gun or trigger an ability, you only have to apply a fair amount of pressure. This is a big deal in more competitive games, but it won't really matter in a more laid-back game that doesn't support player-versus-player combat, such as Genshin Impact.
The Razer Raiju Mobile also features asymmetrical thumbsticks, while the SteelSeries Stratus Duo has symmetrical thumbsticks. Of course, different people have different preferences, but depending on which layout style you prefer, you may want to take this into consideration.
Arguably the most significant extra feature that the Razer Raiju Mobile features is the built-in phone holder. If you play Android games on your phone, then this makes a huge difference, as you'll need to purchase a third-party accessory to attach your phone to the SteelSeries Stratus Duo controller. Naturally, this won't matter if you're okay having your phone not connected to your controller or you're playing on a tablet.
Bottom line
Ultimately, if you've got the cash and you're playing your Android games on a phone instead of one of the best Android tablets, then you'll want to go with the Razer Raiju Mobile controller. It has far more features, a slightly superior battery and most important of all, a built-in phone holder. With that in mind, if you can't find it on sale, this controller is over twice as expensive as the competition.
If those things don't matter to you, or you're trying to save money at the moment, then you should go for the SteelSeries Stratus Duo. It doesn't have all the special features offered by the Razer Raiju Mobile, but it's also less than have the price. It's a simple matter of quality versus affordability. Once you decide which one is more important to you, choosing which controller to pick up becomes obvious.
If you've got the money, the Razer Raiju Mobile is easily the strongest, high-end option for the best experience playing Android games on your phone. It's much more expensive than the competition, though.
The SteelSeries Stratus Duo doesn't have as many features as the competition, but it's also nowhere near as expensive. If you're not looking for all the extras other controllers offer, you can save some money by grabbing this model.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Pair the best Samsung Galaxy phone with the best game controllers
Are you ready to have some fun with your new Samsung Galaxy phone and get some serious gaming done? Before you can, you'll likely want to get an awesome controller to pair up and make the most out of the experience.
These are the best controller skins you can get for your PS5 DualSense
Looking to get a controller skin for your DualSense? Here are some of the best we've seen that'll protect yours from scratches and help you keep a tight grip on it.
These are the best Stadia games available to play right now in 2021
With the flexibility of Stadia, you can play all of your favorite games on your TV, phone, computer, laptop, or tablet easily. A Stadia Pro subscription includes some free games, but you can buy even more, ranging from AAA titles to indies and platform exclusives. Here are our picks for the best out there that you won't want to put down.