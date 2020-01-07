The Razer Kishi playing a game via xCloudSource: Russell Holly / Android Central

  • Razer Kishi supports low latency gameplay on both Android and iOS devices.
  • Improves on the design and functionality of the Junglecat controller Razer released in late 2019.
  • It will work with games that support mobile controllers and cloud services such as xCloud, Stadia, and GeForce NOW.

Razer has unveiled an impressive new mobile gaming controller at CES that's really got us hyped for the future of mobile gaming in 2020. The Razer Kishi is a Switch-like controller accessory that builds off of the design of last year's Razer Junglecat which was impressive but offered limited compatibility outside of Razer's own Razer Phone 2.

This new controller is designed to be a more universal controller that will work with most Android and iOS smartphones and deliver low latency gameplay for any mobile game with controller support, along with cloud gaming services such as xCloud, Stadia, and NVIDIA's GeForce NOW. You won't have to wait long to get one for yourself, as Razer says it will be available in early 2020.

Unlike the Junglecat, which connected via Bluetooth and relied on its own internal battery for power, the Kishi connects to your phone via hidden USB-C or Apple Lightning connectors that allow the controller to avoid the latency associated with Bluetooth. It also draws its power directly from your phone and includes pass-through charging ports so you can charge your phone while you play.

Razer Kishi on display at CES 2020Source: Russell Holly / Android Central

The Kishi offers a familiar XYAB button layout, four shoulder buttons, a d-pad, and offset thumbsticks along with buttons for Android system-level controls. It's also been designed to be more ergonomic than the Junglecat with a physical design better suited for gamers with larger hands.

There's been no official word on pricing just yet, but you can probably expect the Kishi to be released around the same price range as the Junglecat and Razer Raiju Mobile, so in the $100 to $150 range.

