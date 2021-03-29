It was already the best time to play Ratchet and Clank (2016), thanks to Sony's PlayStation At Home initiative. Now, players have even more reason to pick up Ratchet and Clank, since the 2016 platformer is receiving an update to celebrate its five-year anniversary. Sometime next month, players will be able to experience Ratchet and Clank in 60 fps on the PS5.

Ratchet & Clank (2016) will be playable in 60 FPS on PS5 after a new update in April! As part of the Play at Home campaign, download the game for free now through 3/31. #RatchetPS4https://t.co/Iw6CMNByFU pic.twitter.com/VEFiW3IMWK — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) March 29, 2021

It's great to see older games be updated to run better on next-gen consoles like the PS5, and it's even better when players can acquire that game for free. Thanks to the Play At Home campaign, Ratchet and Clank is available to all PS4 and PS5 players completely free of charge until March 31, 2021. If you haven't redeemed Ratchet and Clank yet, this is the time to do it. The PS5 update will release sometime in April.

This is all before the next entry in the Ratchet and Clank franchise lands on PS5 consoles. Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart is set to release on June 11, 2021, and promises to take full advantage of the incredibly powerful PS5 hardware. Players have plenty of time to play Ratchet and Clank (2016) before Rift Apart arrives.

If you needed any more convincing, Ratchet and Clank (2016) is undeniably one of the best platformers for PlayStation, and Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart is almost guaranteed to join that list as well.