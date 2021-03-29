What you need to know
- Ratchet and Clank (2016) is still considered to be one of the best platformers on PlayStation.
- Next month, Ratchet and Clank celebrates its fifth anniversary with a brand-new game update.
- Ratchet and Clank players will be able to enjoy the title in 60fps on the PS5, a huge performance improvement.
- You can download Ratchet and Clank for free right now as part of the PlayStation At Home collection until March 31.
It was already the best time to play Ratchet and Clank (2016), thanks to Sony's PlayStation At Home initiative. Now, players have even more reason to pick up Ratchet and Clank, since the 2016 platformer is receiving an update to celebrate its five-year anniversary. Sometime next month, players will be able to experience Ratchet and Clank in 60 fps on the PS5.
It's great to see older games be updated to run better on next-gen consoles like the PS5, and it's even better when players can acquire that game for free. Thanks to the Play At Home campaign, Ratchet and Clank is available to all PS4 and PS5 players completely free of charge until March 31, 2021. If you haven't redeemed Ratchet and Clank yet, this is the time to do it. The PS5 update will release sometime in April.
This is all before the next entry in the Ratchet and Clank franchise lands on PS5 consoles. Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart is set to release on June 11, 2021, and promises to take full advantage of the incredibly powerful PS5 hardware. Players have plenty of time to play Ratchet and Clank (2016) before Rift Apart arrives.
If you needed any more convincing, Ratchet and Clank (2016) is undeniably one of the best platformers for PlayStation, and Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart is almost guaranteed to join that list as well.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
