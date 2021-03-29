Get a free pair of limited-edition OnePlus Buds Z earbuds with the purchase of a OnePlus 9 Pro!

Double goodness

Ratchet and Clank (2016) is being updated next month to run at 60fps on the PS5

Grab it now to take advantage of the update next month.
Zachary Boddy

Ratchet And Clank 2016Source: Sony

What you need to know

  • Ratchet and Clank (2016) is still considered to be one of the best platformers on PlayStation.
  • Next month, Ratchet and Clank celebrates its fifth anniversary with a brand-new game update.
  • Ratchet and Clank players will be able to enjoy the title in 60fps on the PS5, a huge performance improvement.
  • You can download Ratchet and Clank for free right now as part of the PlayStation At Home collection until March 31.

It was already the best time to play Ratchet and Clank (2016), thanks to Sony's PlayStation At Home initiative. Now, players have even more reason to pick up Ratchet and Clank, since the 2016 platformer is receiving an update to celebrate its five-year anniversary. Sometime next month, players will be able to experience Ratchet and Clank in 60 fps on the PS5.

It's great to see older games be updated to run better on next-gen consoles like the PS5, and it's even better when players can acquire that game for free. Thanks to the Play At Home campaign, Ratchet and Clank is available to all PS4 and PS5 players completely free of charge until March 31, 2021. If you haven't redeemed Ratchet and Clank yet, this is the time to do it. The PS5 update will release sometime in April.

This is all before the next entry in the Ratchet and Clank franchise lands on PS5 consoles. Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart is set to release on June 11, 2021, and promises to take full advantage of the incredibly powerful PS5 hardware. Players have plenty of time to play Ratchet and Clank (2016) before Rift Apart arrives.

If you needed any more convincing, Ratchet and Clank (2016) is undeniably one of the best platformers for PlayStation, and Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart is almost guaranteed to join that list as well.

Modern classic

Ratchet And Clank Ps4 Reco Box

Ratchet and Clank

Download for free until March 31

Insomniac reimagined the original Ratchet and Clank for its 2016 release, creating a wonderful platformer that stars everyone's favorite Lombax and robot duo.

Multiverse

Ratchet And Clank Rift Apart Boxart

Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart

A new adventure awaits

Ratchet and Clank are back again in Rift Apart, the upcoming action-platformer from Insomniac. Travel across dimensions and save the universe from complete annihilation when it launches in June.

