At this point, Meta hasn't revealed anything specific, but an email sent late last week from "Dr. 6DOF" shows an email correspondence between Reality Labs and "Boss" asking if there were any free accessories or creations available to give away to fans in lieu of new hardware drops.

If you're an Oculus Quest 2 owner (or are about to become one), then you owe it to yourself to check out Meta's first Quest Day, a made-up holiday for all Quest 2 fans who might be interested in getting some free Quest swag this Holiday season. Quest Day takes place on December 14, 2021, and all you'll need to do is follow Oculus on Instagram to take part.

The email contained a strange drawing of a giant Quest 2 over top a sketch of a person, which was later revealed to be the image you see above. Heading over to the Instagram account, it's clear that Dr. 6DOF — a name derived from the movement tracking the Quest 2 uses — is a pretty zany guy and he's clearly got loads of swag ready to divvy out to anyone participating in Quest Day.

While we're not entirely certain of what's being given away, it's likely that Meta will be doling out some of the best Quest 2 accessories and maybe even copies of the best Quest 2 games. It certainly would be interesting to see them ship a giant Quest 2 costume to someone, although, whatever Meta ships this year is only going to folks living in the U.S., for now. As per the teaser page, Quest Day 2022 could open up to additional regions.