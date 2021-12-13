What you need to know
- Quest Day takes place on December 14, 2021.
- Interested participants can follow the Oculus account on Instagram, where all the Quest Day festivities will take place.
- Meta didn't specifically say what was being given away, but Quest 2 accessories and swag are almost certainly on the list.
If you're an Oculus Quest 2 owner (or are about to become one), then you owe it to yourself to check out Meta's first Quest Day, a made-up holiday for all Quest 2 fans who might be interested in getting some free Quest swag this Holiday season. Quest Day takes place on December 14, 2021, and all you'll need to do is follow Oculus on Instagram to take part.
At this point, Meta hasn't revealed anything specific, but an email sent late last week from "Dr. 6DOF" shows an email correspondence between Reality Labs and "Boss" asking if there were any free accessories or creations available to give away to fans in lieu of new hardware drops.
The email contained a strange drawing of a giant Quest 2 over top a sketch of a person, which was later revealed to be the image you see above. Heading over to the Instagram account, it's clear that Dr. 6DOF — a name derived from the movement tracking the Quest 2 uses — is a pretty zany guy and he's clearly got loads of swag ready to divvy out to anyone participating in Quest Day.
While we're not entirely certain of what's being given away, it's likely that Meta will be doling out some of the best Quest 2 accessories and maybe even copies of the best Quest 2 games. It certainly would be interesting to see them ship a giant Quest 2 costume to someone, although, whatever Meta ships this year is only going to folks living in the U.S., for now. As per the teaser page, Quest Day 2022 could open up to additional regions.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Google Pixel Buds A-Series review: Surprisingly rock solid
Google's latest pair of true wireless earbuds take the best features of the original and shed the excess — and the bugs — to hit a $100 price tag.
PSVR 2 may not be able to compete with the Meta Quest 2's success
With over 10 million headsets sold, the Quest 2 is a major hit as a standalone device. Can the PSVR 2, which requires the elusive PS5 to use, reach the same success?
These are the best movies on HBO Max right now
HBO Max has a variety of original films and fan-favorite movies streaming now for subscribers, including new releases from WarnerMedia. Here's a full rundown of the best movies on HBO Max this month.
Play PC VR games on the Oculus Quest 2 without the $80 official cable
The Oculus Link cable is undoubtedly the best way to play SteamVR and Oculus Rift games on the Oculus Quest 2, but it costs nearly 80 bucks. Alternative cables cost far less while hitting the same benchmarks, but some you'll find on Amazon can't be trusted. Here are the ones you should try first.