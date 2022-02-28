What you need to know Qualcomm announced today two new audio platforms that support its Snapdragon Sound technology.

The S5 and S3 sound platforms include 16-bit lossless CD-quality audio, stereo recording via earbuds and multipoint bluetooth wireless connectivity.

It also features gaming mode with 68ms low latency audio and low-energy audio for sharing and broadcasting.

Customer samping with commercial products will begin in the second half of 2022.

Qualcomm aimed to redefine the wireless audio experience for consumers with the launch of the Snapdragon Sound end-to-end platform early last year, allowing smartphone and audio OEMs to integrate its latest innovations. Today, the semiconductor giant expanded its Snapdragon Sound solution with two new audio platforms. The S5 and S3 audio platforms combine traditional Bluetooth and the new low-energy (LE) audio technology standard to significantly improve audio quality when listening to music using the best wireless earbuds, headphones and mobile devices. Its Bluetooth LE audio capabilities also enable broadcasting to an unlimited number of devices and sharing of audio stream in a secure environment.