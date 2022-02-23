What you need to know
- iQOO has announced the global launch of its flagship 9 and 9 Pro phones.
- Both phones are powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset and support 120W wired charging.
- The company has also introduced a new value-focused device called the iQOO 9 SE.
Back in January, iQOO launched two new flagship phones in China: iQOO 9 and iQOO 9 Pro. Nearly two months later, the company has announced the global rollout of the iQOO 9 series.
In addition to the standard iQOO 9 and 9 Pro, the global lineup includes a new value-focused model called the iQOO 9 SE. iQOO has also introduced a Legend Edition of the iQOO 9 and 9 Pro devices in partnership with BMW M Motorsport. The devices have a distinctive design with three iconic rally stripes on the back.
The iQOO 9 Pro has a 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and claimed peak brightness of 1,500 nits. The phone is powered by the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip as Samsung's Galaxy S22 phones, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.
It comes with a triple-lens camera system on the back, featuring a 50MP Samsung GN5 main sensor with the same Gimbal stabilization technology as Vivo's best Android phones. The gimbal camera is joined by a 50MP 150-degree fisheye wide-angle camera and a 16MP telephoto/portrait lens.
The standard iQOO 9 comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ chipset, a 6.56-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, and a triple-camera setup featuring a 48MP Sony IMX598 main sensor with gimbal stabilization, a 13MP ultra-wide lens, and a 13MP telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom.
The biggest selling point of the iQOO 9 and 9 Pro is support for 120W fast charging. iQOO claims the 9 Pro's 4,700mAh battery can be charged to 100% within 20 minutes, while the standard iQOO 9's 4,350mAh can be fully charged in just 18 minutes. Additionally, both phones support 50W wireless charging.
iQOO 9 SE runs on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888 chipset and features a triple-camera setup with a 48MP main camera, a 13MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP monochrome lens. It also packs a 4,500mAh battery with support for 66W wired charging.
The iQOO 9 series will be available to purchase in India from March 2. Preorders for the iQOO 9 and 9 Pro will start from February 23. The iQOO 9 Pro has been priced at ₹64,990 (about $870) for the 8GB/256GB version and ₹69,990 (about $938) for the 12GB/256GB version.
The standard iQOO 9 will retail at ₹42,990 (about $576) for the 8GB/128GB version and ₹46,990 (about $630) for the 12GB/256GB version. iQOO's value-focused 9 SE will be available at ₹33,990 (about $455) for the 8GB/128GB version and ₹37,990 (about $510) for the 12GB/256GB version.
AT&T commences 3G network shutdown, forcing us to move on
AT&T goes through with the scheduled shutdown of its 3G network on Tuesday, February 22, as it hopes to repurpose the spectrum for 5G.
Trump's Twitter clone 'Truth Social' goes live, but good luck joining
Donald Trump's social media platform "Truth Social" is live on Apple's app store, but there's a lengthy waitlist to join.
Here's all the machines in Horizon Forbidden West (that we know of so far)
Horizon Forbidden West takes players to an entirely new region in the former Western USA — and with a new area to explore comes new machines to fight. Here's a list of every machine in Horizon Forbidden West that we know of so far.
Keep your hands free with the best Galaxy S22 car mounts
One of the best accessories that you can invest in when getting a new phone is a car mount. Doing so helps to ensure that you keep your hands and eyes where they belong: on the road!