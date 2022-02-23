Iqoo 9 SeriesSource: iQOO

  • iQOO has announced the global launch of its flagship 9 and 9 Pro phones.
  • Both phones are powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset and support 120W wired charging.
  • The company has also introduced a new value-focused device called the iQOO 9 SE.

Back in January, iQOO launched two new flagship phones in China: iQOO 9 and iQOO 9 Pro. Nearly two months later, the company has announced the global rollout of the iQOO 9 series.

In addition to the standard iQOO 9 and 9 Pro, the global lineup includes a new value-focused model called the iQOO 9 SE. iQOO has also introduced a Legend Edition of the iQOO 9 and 9 Pro devices in partnership with BMW M Motorsport. The devices have a distinctive design with three iconic rally stripes on the back.

The iQOO 9 Pro has a 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and claimed peak brightness of 1,500 nits. The phone is powered by the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip as Samsung's Galaxy S22 phones, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

It comes with a triple-lens camera system on the back, featuring a 50MP Samsung GN5 main sensor with the same Gimbal stabilization technology as Vivo's best Android phones. The gimbal camera is joined by a 50MP 150-degree fisheye wide-angle camera and a 16MP telephoto/portrait lens.

The standard iQOO 9 comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ chipset, a 6.56-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, and a triple-camera setup featuring a 48MP Sony IMX598 main sensor with gimbal stabilization, a 13MP ultra-wide lens, and a 13MP telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom.

The biggest selling point of the iQOO 9 and 9 Pro is support for 120W fast charging. iQOO claims the 9 Pro's 4,700mAh battery can be charged to 100% within 20 minutes, while the standard iQOO 9's 4,350mAh can be fully charged in just 18 minutes. Additionally, both phones support 50W wireless charging.

iQOO 9 SE runs on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888 chipset and features a triple-camera setup with a 48MP main camera, a 13MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP monochrome lens. It also packs a 4,500mAh battery with support for 66W wired charging.

The iQOO 9 series will be available to purchase in India from March 2. Preorders for the iQOO 9 and 9 Pro will start from February 23. The iQOO 9 Pro has been priced at ₹64,990 (about $870) for the 8GB/256GB version and ₹69,990 (about $938) for the 12GB/256GB version.

The standard iQOO 9 will retail at ₹42,990 (about $576) for the 8GB/128GB version and ₹46,990 (about $630) for the 12GB/256GB version. iQOO's value-focused 9 SE will be available at ₹33,990 (about $455) for the 8GB/128GB version and ₹37,990 (about $510) for the 12GB/256GB version.