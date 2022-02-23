What you need to know iQOO has announced the global launch of its flagship 9 and 9 Pro phones.

Both phones are powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset and support 120W wired charging.

The company has also introduced a new value-focused device called the iQOO 9 SE.

Back in January, iQOO launched two new flagship phones in China: iQOO 9 and iQOO 9 Pro. Nearly two months later, the company has announced the global rollout of the iQOO 9 series. In addition to the standard iQOO 9 and 9 Pro, the global lineup includes a new value-focused model called the iQOO 9 SE. iQOO has also introduced a Legend Edition of the iQOO 9 and 9 Pro devices in partnership with BMW M Motorsport. The devices have a distinctive design with three iconic rally stripes on the back. The iQOO 9 Pro has a 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and claimed peak brightness of 1,500 nits. The phone is powered by the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip as Samsung's Galaxy S22 phones, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.