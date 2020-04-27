What you need to know
- Qualcomm Quick Charge 3+ is now official.
- It will initially be available on devices powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 765 and 765G chipsets.
- Xiaomi's Mi 10 Lite Zoom is the first phone to support both Quick Charge 4+ and Quick 3+ charging technologies.
Qualcomm today announced Quick Charge 3+, a new fast charging technology that aims to bring fast and efficient charging to relatively affordable devices. The first smartphone to support the new technology, the Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite Zoom, was officially unveiled in China earlier today.
Quick Charge 3+ boasts 35% faster charging compared to previous generations, with Qualcomm claiming the technology is capable of charging a smartphone to 50% in just 15 minutes. That makes it as fast as Quick Charge 4+. In addition to faster charging, Quick Charge 3+ is also more efficient. Qualcomm says it is up to 9 degrees (Celsius) cooler than prior generations.
Unlike Quick Charge 4+, which requires a USB-C connector, Quick Charge 3+ can provide ultra-fast charging speeds over the inexpensive USB-A connector. It supports USB-A to USB-C cables and accessories supporting scalable voltage with 20mV steps. Quick Charge 3+ also offers backward compatibility with Quick Charge 2.0/3.0 devices and integrated cable power identification.
Qualcomm's latest Quick Charge technology will be available first on the mid-range Snapdragon 765 and 765G chipsets. The company's upcoming Snapdragon platforms, which are expected to be announced later this year, will have Quick Charge 3+ support across tiers.
The Snapdragon 865 is driving up flagship prices during a renaissance of affordable phones
New Google Pixel Buds finally on sale for $179 with immediate availability
Google's second, but first truly wireless, Pixel Buds are finally available 6 months after being announced. They're launching first in white only, with other colors to come later, for $179.
Where to buy the OnePlus 8 & 8 Pro: Best Deals and Discounts in 2020
Eager to get your hands on the OnePlus 8 or OnePlus 8 Pro? Here are all of the places selling the two phones and the best deals that are currently available!
What's your favorite thing about Android?
There are plenty of reasons to like Android, but what about the OS is your favorite? Here's what some of our AC forum members have to say!
These heavy duty cases are great to keep your G Power chugging along
With the Moto G Power's 5,000mAh battery, you'll be able to go days without running out of juice. So why not get a case that can handle the twists and turns of your day-to-day life? Chances are you'll need a case that offers more than basic protection.