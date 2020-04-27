Qualcomm today announced Quick Charge 3+, a new fast charging technology that aims to bring fast and efficient charging to relatively affordable devices. The first smartphone to support the new technology, the Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite Zoom, was officially unveiled in China earlier today.

Quick Charge 3+ boasts 35% faster charging compared to previous generations, with Qualcomm claiming the technology is capable of charging a smartphone to 50% in just 15 minutes. That makes it as fast as Quick Charge 4+. In addition to faster charging, Quick Charge 3+ is also more efficient. Qualcomm says it is up to 9 degrees (Celsius) cooler than prior generations.

Unlike Quick Charge 4+, which requires a USB-C connector, Quick Charge 3+ can provide ultra-fast charging speeds over the inexpensive USB-A connector. It supports USB-A to USB-C cables and accessories supporting scalable voltage with 20mV steps. Quick Charge 3+ also offers backward compatibility with Quick Charge 2.0/3.0 devices and integrated cable power identification.

Qualcomm's latest Quick Charge technology will be available first on the mid-range Snapdragon 765 and 765G chipsets. The company's upcoming Snapdragon platforms, which are expected to be announced later this year, will have Quick Charge 3+ support across tiers.

