One of Best Buy's deals of the day includes the Anker Soundcore Rave Neo portable Bluetooth speaker. These deals of the day are refreshed every morning, so this price drop is fresh and won't be around tomorrow. The speaker has dropped to $84.99 on the main website. It is normally $120, and the next best price it's going for anywhere is $99 at Walmart. Don't be confused by other members of this speaker lineup, the other Rave speakers tend to go for a lot more than this like the Soundcore Rave going for $229 at Walmart.

The first and most important thing about any speaker is its sound. After all, what good is it if it can't produce great music? You won't have to worry about that with the Rave Neo. It can get as loud as 98 decibels and packs a punch. There is a passive radiator for delivering powerful base, and Anker's BassUp technology ensures those low frequencies will get your heart pounding as it enhances music in real time.

Sync your music to the lights, which are built-in LEDs. They will change color and vibe to whatever tunes you happen to be playing. This creates an awesome visual experience to go along with the audio one already in progress. If you really want to keep the party going, connect multiple versions of the speaker together. The speaker starts off in mono but can go stereo with more than one speaker connected. Of course, you can link more than 100 of these systems and any system with Soundcore PartyCast together. The music and the lights will be synced up between all the speakers.

The Rave Neo has the added bonus of being IPX7 rated, which means it is highly resistant to water. You don't have to worry about any sudden downpour or using this speaker by the pool.

The speaker's battery lasts for up to 18 hours and is easily rechargeable. The battery is so large that you can use the built-in USB port to share the charge with your mobile device.