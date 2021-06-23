Read on for full details on how to get a Portugal vs France live stream, no matter where you are in the world with our guide below.

Portugal face fellow European heavyweights France in this crucial Group F clash, knowing that a defeat could bring the defence of their title to an abrupt end.

Portugal find themselves in third with 3 points, having gone down 4-2 to Germany.

Having took the lead through a 15th minute Cristiano Ronaldo goal, the Germans cut the Portuguese defence to ribbons for half an hour.

Despite a spirited attempt at a comeback in the final quarter of the match, Portugal coach Fernando Santos will likely be ringing the changes to strengthen at the back as they prepare to face the likes of Kylian Mbappé and Antoine Griezman.

France, meanwhile, managed to avoid a shock by rescuing a point against Hungary after going a goal down.

Tipped by many as a pre-tournament favourite, Didier Deschamps' side will be keen to make amends for their performance in Budapest by gaining revenge against the side the beat them in the Euro 2016 final.

Read on for your full guide to watching Portugal vs France online, and live stream this Euro 2020 match for free.

Portugal vs France: Where and when?

This Group F match takes place at the Puskás Aréna in Budapest, Hungary on Wednesday, June 23.

Kick off is at 8pm BST / 9pm CET / 3pm ET / 12pm PT / 5am AEST / 7am NZST.

Watch Portugal vs France online from outside your country

We have details of all the US, UK, Australian and Canadian broadcasters of Portugal vs France further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching the match, but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.

That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.

VPN's are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, games consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are some alternatives that are on sale right now.