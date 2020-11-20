What you need to know
- The Population: One map has been updated for Fall in this limited-time Harvest Havoc event.
- Players have roughly 10 days to earn points toward special items and loot during the event.
- Population: One can be played on the Oculus Quest, Oculus Quest 2, Oculus Rift, or any SteamVR headset.
Since its launch, Population: One has become one of the most popular multiplayer VR games thanks, in large part, to its unique vertical combat system — a truly refreshing mechanic that separates it from myriad other battle royale shooters. Now, developers BigBox VR have launched a special 10-day event for Fall, called the Harvest Havoc event, which features a refreshed map featuring colorful Fall foliage, a brand new hay maze in the Farmlands areas, and spiders to top it all off.
Aside from a map refresh, BigBox VR says that players can compete in matches for points to win special in-game rewards from now until November 30 when the Harvest Havoc event ends. On top of that, they've made some mysterious updates to the Truck Stop which are sure to be revealed sometime after the event ends, keeping things fresh in a very Fortnite way.
Reddit user u/CyberBagelZ has been able to compile an overhead view of the entire map before and after the Harvest Havoc event, and the differences are pretty striking. Fall foliage colors the map, and the new hay maze can be seen smack where there wasn't one before. BigBox VR has even added some creative "photo ops" in the form of signs where players can stick their heads through and have others take pictures.
Population: One can be found on Oculus Quest and Rift, and SteamVR platforms for $30.
