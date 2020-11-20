Since its launch, Population: One has become one of the most popular multiplayer VR games thanks, in large part, to its unique vertical combat system — a truly refreshing mechanic that separates it from myriad other battle royale shooters. Now, developers BigBox VR have launched a special 10-day event for Fall, called the Harvest Havoc event, which features a refreshed map featuring colorful Fall foliage, a brand new hay maze in the Farmlands areas, and spiders to top it all off.

Aside from a map refresh, BigBox VR says that players can compete in matches for points to win special in-game rewards from now until November 30 when the Harvest Havoc event ends. On top of that, they've made some mysterious updates to the Truck Stop which are sure to be revealed sometime after the event ends, keeping things fresh in a very Fortnite way.