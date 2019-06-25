When Facebook released their Oculus Quest to consumers back in May, the VR headset offered gamers something no other VR headset could. No, I'm not talking about tetherless 6DOF VR - I'm talking about an updated version of Polyarc's critically-acclaimed VR game, Moss, that included "Twilight Garden", a brand-new add-on experience that gave players new environments, new challenges, and storytelling that had lucky Quest owners giddy with excitement.

Unfortunately, because the Twilight Garden add-on was only available for Quest owners, fans of the popular adventure game using other VR headsets felt a tad dejected.

However, that is all about to change, because Polyarc has announced that they will finally be releasing the Twilight Garden update for all Moss players using a PlayStation VR, Oculus Rift/S, HTC Vive, and Windows MR platforms beginning on Tuesday, June 25th and on Valve Index as a launch title on Friday, June 28th.

Oh, and it's going to be free!

If you're not familiar with Moss, the game begins by transporting you into a fantastical book where you meet and help guide a young mouse named Quill - who is on a quest to save his uncle.

At the same time, you are shaping the virtual environment as your own character, and together the two of you venture off into the unknown in pursuit of saving Quill's uncle.

During your travels, you uncover portals that take you into the mysterious Twilight Garden. It's here that you discover new environments, puzzles, character interactions, a mini-boss and an alternate weapon/armor set that you will quickly realize you need throughout the game.

Each turn in the Twilight Garden is a test for you and Quill, all while a mysterious presence prepares the two of you for the dangerous road ahead. If you can overcome the challenges in the Twilight Gardens, you could change what is believed possible for a partnership of your kind.

One thing to mention the small fact that Moss has over 80 global industry awards and nominations to its name, and bringing Moss' Twilight Garden to all platforms will surely make fans of the game incredibly happy, and even make non-Quest owners feel a little better about not owning one.