Smartphones aren't exactly cheap these days. Sure, you can get great value from some budget Android phones, but if you're looking for a flagship smartphone like the Galaxy S22 Ultra, chances are, you're paying in the ballpark of $1,000 or more. That's not exactly cheap, so we expect you'll likely want to protect your investment by purchasing a phone case or screen protector.

Do you usually protect your phone with a case or screen protector? Let us know in our latest poll below!

Poll: Do you use a case or screen protector with your smartphone?

Having a phone case can be a tricky thing for some. On the one hand, you want to appreciate and show off your phone's design, which companies put so much work into. On the other hand, you also don't want to ruin that design without a case, resulting in an unfortunate drop causing your device damage. Of course, the tradeoff here is the added thickness and weight you get from adding a case. The Galaxy S22 Ultra is a beautiful phone, but it's not exactly light, thanks in part to its glass rear. Still, you'll want to check out some of the best Galaxy S22 Ultra cases to protect that back, especially if you have the lovely green or burgundy colorways.

A screen protector is arguably the most important thing you can have to protect your display — you know, the very thing you use to interact with your phone. However, not all screen protectors are made the same and can often be tricky to put on correctly. Fortunately, that's why we've compiled a list of the best Galaxy S22 Ultra screen protectors for those of you that are buying Samsung's latest $1,200 flagship.