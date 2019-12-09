Augmented Reality, or AR, is a pretty cool concept. The idea is to use your device's camera (in this case, a smartphone) to film your surroundings and add virtual objects alongside the physical ones. Pokémon Go is likely the first real AR experience most smartphone users had, but there's always been one big issue with AR that breaks the experience — virtual objects don't really look like they're in the real world.

That all changes with today's launch of the ARCore Depth API, a development language update that allows developers to utilize a new depth map functionality within Google's ARCore. Over 200 million Android phones are compatible with this new functionality, and devices with ToF sensors on them will be able to provide dynamic occlusion, while phones without ToF sensors will only be able to occlude virtual objects behind static real-world objects.

What in the world does all that mean? Well, if you have a Galaxy Note 10, for instance, you could feasibly play AR Frogger from atop a highway bridge. The phone would be able to use that ToF sensor to detect the physical size and location of cars as they move and your virtual hopping frog could get squashed if you make the wrong move. While there's no such game quite yet, there will no longer be any technical limitations for developers who would like to make one. While phones without a ToF sensor can't use moving objects for occlusion, they can use static objects, such as couches or chairs for calculation.