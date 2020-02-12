PokéDialer is in early access on the Play Store , and there's a lot to like here if you're a Pokémon fan. You can set custom Pokémon and trainer for yourself and all your contacts, with the first 251 Pokémon from the National Pokédex available to pick from.

Pokémon Go brought in $900 million last year , making it one of the highest-grossing mobile games of the year. If your Pokémon craving isn't quite satiated by the game, you may want to turn your attention to PokéDialer, a new dialer app that brings visuals from classic Game Boy Pokémon titles to your phone's dialer.

When you receive or make a call, you'll see a custom splash screen that emulates the style of 16-bit Game Boy Pokémon titles like Pokémon Red and Blue. There are two different splash screens — one for outgoing and the other for incoming calls — and you can interact with the buttons for more options. The labels are self-explanatory for the most part, but a few need clarification: for incoming calls, you'll have to use the Fight button to receive the call, and Run to reject it.

If you want to relive the nostalgia of yesteryear Pokémon games, this is the dialer for you. Here's the full list of features, straight from PokéDialer's creator:

Contact list is fully accessible, with search function;

Recent calls management, with the ability to save unregistered numbers or send messages directly from the calls register;

Contacts are fully customizable, contact's trainer and Pokémon can be freely set;

Same for own trainer and Pokémon;

Choose from all the first 251 Pokémon in the National Pokédex;

Customizable quick responses;

Dark Mode coming soon (currently in testing phase).

The app is slated to pick up more features — including a dark mode — but it may not get there. Nintendo is known to be particularly litigious when it comes to copyright infringement, and by using sprites from official Pokémon games, PokéDialer is doing just that. So there's no telling how long the app will be up before it's pulled from the Play Store. If you like what you see here, hit the link below and install PokéDialer now.