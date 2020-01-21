POCO F1 review 2020Source: Apoorva Bhardwaj/Android Central

What you need to know

  • POCO has confirmed on its Twitter that the F2 is coming.
  • No key details have been given so far, but POCO says to watch its Twitter account for more information.
  • POCO recently spun off from its parent brand Xiaomi to be its own independent company.

In 2018, Xiaomi created a sub-brand and launched an affordable flagship called the POCO F1 to beat OnePlus at its own game. By all accounts, it was a huge success, and our own Harish said, the F1 provided "incredible performance at an unbeatable price" in his review. Furthermore, he even followed up with a second review of the F1 18 months after launch, saying "The POCO F1 has aged really well, and the hardware still has a lot to offer in 2020."

However, now that it is 2020, you may be wanting a phone with some newer hardware, and POCO has some good news for you. Recently, the brand spun off from Xiaomi to become its own independent brand. Not only that, but POCO has begun dropping hints on its Twitter account teasing a new phone.

It started with this first tweet, which includes a teaser trailer akin to the launch of a new Netflix series. It even refers to the upcoming smartphone as "season 2" and tells us to brace for impact.

The second tweet came several hours later as an open letter to POCO fans and included some more information. It mostly details the journey of the POCO F1 touting the accomplishments such as 960fps slow-motion video, Widevine L1 certification, and the upgrade to Android 9.

It then continues to say that the team has been hard at work fixing mistakes, and POCO is "poised for the next exciting phase." Unfortunately, we aren't given any of the crucial details such as the specs, the design, release date, or price of the upcoming sequel to the F1. Instead, the letter asks us to stay tuned for more updates starting tomorrow.

