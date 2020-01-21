What you need to know
- POCO has confirmed on its Twitter that the F2 is coming.
- No key details have been given so far, but POCO says to watch its Twitter account for more information.
- POCO recently spun off from its parent brand Xiaomi to be its own independent company.
In 2018, Xiaomi created a sub-brand and launched an affordable flagship called the POCO F1 to beat OnePlus at its own game. By all accounts, it was a huge success, and our own Harish said, the F1 provided "incredible performance at an unbeatable price" in his review. Furthermore, he even followed up with a second review of the F1 18 months after launch, saying "The POCO F1 has aged really well, and the hardware still has a lot to offer in 2020."
However, now that it is 2020, you may be wanting a phone with some newer hardware, and POCO has some good news for you. Recently, the brand spun off from Xiaomi to become its own independent brand. Not only that, but POCO has begun dropping hints on its Twitter account teasing a new phone.
#POCOIsHere and it'll give chills to others. IYKWWM 😉— POCO India (@IndiaPOCO) January 21, 2020
Season 2 is live now! Brace yourself for the impact. pic.twitter.com/wJPWgDgwCn
It started with this first tweet, which includes a teaser trailer akin to the launch of a new Netflix series. It even refers to the upcoming smartphone as "season 2" and tells us to brace for impact.
The second tweet came several hours later as an open letter to POCO fans and included some more information. It mostly details the journey of the POCO F1 touting the accomplishments such as 960fps slow-motion video, Widevine L1 certification, and the upgrade to Android 9.
An open letter to all #POCO fans!— POCO India (@IndiaPOCO) January 21, 2020
Thanks for making it possible. #POCOIsHere and we're ready for an action-packed season 2. Are you? pic.twitter.com/vYOQ8HZj8v
It then continues to say that the team has been hard at work fixing mistakes, and POCO is "poised for the next exciting phase." Unfortunately, we aren't given any of the crucial details such as the specs, the design, release date, or price of the upcoming sequel to the F1. Instead, the letter asks us to stay tuned for more updates starting tomorrow.
Unbeatable bargain
POCO F1
Best value
The POCO F1 from Xiaomi is a fantastic phone maxed out with specs well above most phones you'll find in this price range.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Have you tried Microsoft's new Edge browser?
Microsoft recently launched its revamped Edge web browser for a bunch of platforms, Android included. Have you tried it out yet?
OnePlus 8 Pro hands-on image leaks, revealing 120Hz refresh rate settings
In a new hands-on image, we're getting our first look at the OnePlus 8 Pro's screen refresh rate settings page — confirming the 120Hz display and more options.
Are companies releasing too many Android phones?
Having plenty of choice in the smartphone market is great, but are companies getting in the habit of releasing too many options? Here's what our AC forum members think.
The Google Pixel 4 is the best phone for taking photos, period
If you want the best Android camera, you should go with the Google Pixel 4. There are many great options that get close, though.