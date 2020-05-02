Learning Microsoft Azure is now easier than ever thanks to a new partnership between Pluralsight and Microsoft. You can become an expert and strengthen your Azure skills in no time, and the best part is that getting started is absolutely free . There are a number of courses on Azure you can take at Pluralsight to see whether the site and learning method is right for you before paying a cent on any further courses you might decide to take.

Learn skills you'll need to be prepared for Microsoft Azure certifications with free courses at Pluralsight. Pluralsight features more courses in Software Development, IT Ops, Cyber Security, and other subjects as well.

With your free Pluralsight account, you'll score unlimited access to select Azure courses, along with skill assessments to stay on track of how much knowledge you've actually retained. There are eight free Azure courses in all, and over 200 more to get into if you choose to pay for further courses. Right now, the following courses are available for free to help you improve your Azure expertise in various areas, including:

Microsoft Azure Administrator

Microsoft Azure Developer

Microsoft Azure Solution Architect

Microsoft Azure AI Engineer

Microsoft Azure DevOps Engineer

Microsoft Azure Data Engineer

Microsoft Azure Data Scientist

Microsoft Azure Security Engineer

These courses cover skills you'll need to be prepared for Azure certifications. Though the course videos are primarily available in English, there is a closed captioning feature which lets you view the courses with translated subtitles for your preferred language.

The best part about Pluralsight is that the learning doesn't have to end there. Microsoft Azure is just one of the many subjects available on the site; at this time, there's a major focus on courses in Software Development, IT Ops, Data Professional, and Information & Cyber Security.