It's that time again for another PlayStation recap. Last month saw huge news drop from PlayStation's showcase, which announced a Knights of the Old Republic Remake alongside new Spider-Man and Wolverine games. This month wasn't quite as eventful, but no doubt still full of important news across PlayStation land. The company is making good on its promise to bring more exclusives to PC, and HBO's The Last of Us continues to film in Calgary, with fans getting behind the scenes photos of the stars in action. All of that was topped of by a State of Play highlighting third-party games coming to PS5. With that all said, let's jump in and see what happened in October. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more PlayStation State of Play underwhelms

Thw latest State of Play was a bit of a dud. Running through everything announced, there's nothing too noteworthy besides a new Bugsnax expansion and a new Star Ocean game. Those little Bugsnax aren't so little anymore as the upcoming free DLC turns them into Bigsnax. Elsewhere in the showcase, players got a longer look at Little Devil Inside, plus a release date announcement for Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach. I'm still definitely not going to play the latter. The former I might. PS5 sales end 33-month streak from Nintendo Switch

With as difficult as it's been to buy a PS5, you might as well be trying to dig up gold. Still, that hasn't stopped over 13 million units from being sold globally since launch. The NPD Group has revealed that the PS5 even became the best-selling console in September 2021 in the U.S. based on units sold, ending a 33-month streak held by the Nintendo Switch. This shouldn't be confused with dollar sales, which saw the PS5 already surpass the Switch (although that's to be expected considering the huge price disparity between the two). PS5 restocks are undoubtedly hard to come by, and gearing up for Black Friday may only make stock drops more infrequent as retailers stockpile consoles for a big rush. Elden Ring (unsurprisingly) gets a short delay

The myth, the legend: Elden Ring. It's weird to think it's coming out early next year, but it's unsurprising it won't hit its initial January release date. Instead, FromSoftware's next adventure is set to launch a month later on Feb. 25, just one week after Horizon Forbidden West. Early 2022, specifically February, is looking like an extremely packed window for AAA games. No matter when Elden Ring comes out (let's hope it doesn't suffer another delay), it needs to meet some incredibly high fan expectations. Coming from the minds of Hidetaka Miyazaki and George R.R. Martin, Elden Ring takes place in the fictional Lands Between and sees players embark on an adventure to restore the titular Elden Ring and defeat Queen Marika the Eternal and her progeny. Alan Wake releases on PlayStation consoles for the first time

Alan Wake originally released as an Xbox 360 exclusive all the way in 2010, and it seemed that all hope was lost for a PlayStation release... until this month. With Alan Wake Remastered, Remedy finally brought the cult classic to PS4 and PS5. It may have taken over 10 years, but better late than never, as the kids say. With such renewed interest in Alan Wake, especially after his Control expansion, this could pave the way for a proper sequel. Whatever Remedy decides to make, whether it be Alan Wake 2, Control 2, or something completely new, you can bet it'll be just as weird and wonderful as its previous projects. God of War is the next PlayStation exclusive to hit PC