We're heading into the new year and that means more information about the upcoming PlayStation 5 is imminent. There are still a lot of unknowns, like its price, but retailers are getting ahead of the curve regardless. Several online storefronts, like Best Buy , now have PlayStation 5 landing pages where you can enter your email and sign up to be notified when pre-orders go live (via Forbes ).

While we don't know what the final design looks like just yet, photos of PS5 devkits have appeared out in the wild showing an interesting shape so that they can be stacked and properly venitilated. The actual design that reaches consumers will likely look very different.

The PlayStation 5 is set to contain an SSD, support ray-tracing and 8K graphics, be backward compatible, and feature a more responsive user interface along with giving players the option to configure their game downloads. The exact specs are being kept under wraps right now, but we do know that the CPU will be based on AMD's third-generation Ryzen line, with eight cores of the new 7nm Zen 2 microarchitecture. The GPU is a custom variant of Radeon's Navi family.

Judging by previous years, we probably won't need to wait until E3 to find out more. PlayStation is likely planning its own event in the months ahead where it can reveal information without needing to worry about competing for anyone's attention. One thing's for sure, all eyes and ears will be on Sony and Microsoft in the coming months.