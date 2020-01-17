What you need to know
- Sony has not officially confirmed the name of the PlayStation 5 controller.
- If history has any precedent, it'll be called the DualShock 5.
- A now-removed FAQ listing on PlayStation France may have confirmed the DualShock 5 name.
- The PlayStation 5 is set to release sometime in Holiday 2020.
It's now been removed, but as noted by IGN, an FAQ page on PlayStation France originally listed the "DS5" as being compatible with the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro. DS5, naturally, would be the abbreviated name for the DualShock 5.
DualShock 5 being the name of the new controller would not even remotely be surprising. PlayStation 4 compatibility might at first glance be a little more eyebrow-raising however, it's important to keep in mind that the DualShock 4 was compatible with the PlayStation 3 and the DualShock 2 was compatible with the original PlayStation. There's definitely precedent for a PlayStation console to support the newest controller.
Amusingly, Sony has not yet officially confirmed that the next controller is called the DualShock 5. In the last interview with Wired, PlayStation 5's lead architect Mark Cerny did confirm that the new controller would have myriad improvements such as haptic feedback for resistance in the sticks and triggers, as well as a larger battery and USB-C charging.
Recently, some photos leaked, giving us a glimpse of what the not-yet-officially-titled DualShock 5 looks like. The design in these pictures matches the design in a patent filed last year. This design is quite similar to the DualShock 4 overall, though slightly larger and apparently removing the lightbar. We'll have to wait for any official announcements for more. The PlayStation 5 is confirmed to launch later this year in Holiday 2020.
