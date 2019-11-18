What you need to know
- A new patent filing gives a look at what could be the PlayStation 5 controller design.
- Previously, Sony confirmed that the PlayStation 5 controller would feature improvements like haptic feedback.
- The controller has still not officially been titled the DualShock 5.
Sony has been slowly, steadily revealing bits and pieces of information related to its next-generation console, the PlayStation 5. While there's a lot of information fans are still waiting to learn, we may now have our first glimpse at the design for the PlayStation 5 controller. These images come from a patent filed in Japan by Sony Interactive Entertainment. You can take a look at some of the images below.
The design is certainly similar to the DualShock 4, though with the major removal of the light bar. Given the light bar's use in games like Until Dawn and in PSVR games, Sony would likely have to engineer an alternate solution for track the controller in order to keep those games playable.
In one of the most recent interviews with Wired, more details were revealed for features in the PlayStation 5 controller, including the news that it will have haptic feedback technology in the sticks and triggers. This allows developers to adjust tension when a character is pulling on a bow or pushing through thick, packed snow. Sony also confirmed that this controller will use USC-C charging technology.
The name DualShock 5 has not yet been confirmed however, it seems incredibly unlikely that Sony would deviate from the previously establish naming scheme. Still, technically, we'll have to wait for further confirmation on the nominal front. In the meantime, you can read the thoughts of our PlayStation lead Jennifer Locke, who has some interesting things to say about the DualShock 4 and the likelihood of the PlayStation 5 controller being similar.
