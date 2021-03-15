A few Pixel users in the U.S. have reported that their phones didn't automatically switch to Daylight Savings Time (DST) this past weekend. As reported by the folks over at 9to5Google, the issue also activated the Automatic home clock feature within the Clock app on Google's best Android phones. The feature is usually activated when you are "traveling in an area where the time is different."

While the bug didn't appear to be widespread, it was reported by owners of nearly all recent Pixel models: Pixel 5, Pixel 4a 5G, Pixel 4a, Pixel 4 series, Pixel 3a, and Pixel 3 series.

The culprit behind the issue appears to be the "Use network-provided time" option under Date & time settings. However, not every Pixel owner who reported the issue had the options enabled. Fortunately, there is an easy fix to resolve the issue. All you need to do is reboot your phone. In case you still notice the issue after rebooting your phone, you will have to set the time manually.

Google hasn't officially acknowledged the bug yet, so it is unclear if the company is working on a fix for the issue.