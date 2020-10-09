The Pixel 4a made its global debut nearly two months ago, and while Google announced at the time that the phone would launch in India sometime in October, we didn't get a lot of details around availability or pricing. That's changing today, as Google has revealed that the Pixel 4a will be available in India starting October 16 for ₹29,999 ($410).

Google's mid-range phone will make its debut during Flipkart's Big Billion Days sales extravaganza, which kicks off on October 16. The ₹29,999 price is an introductory offer, and the phone will retail for ₹31,999 ($435) shortly thereafter.

Previous Pixel devices in India were $150 to $200 costlier than their U.S. counterparts, effectively making them a non-starter in the country. The Pixel 3a series, for instance, started off at ₹39,999 ($545), with the Pixel 3a Xl debuting at ₹44,999 ($615) in the country. But with Google being aggressive with the Pixel 4a pricing in India, the phone has a decent chance of racking up sales in the country.

The only other device in this category that holds up to the Pixel 4a is the OnePlus Nord, and while OnePlus' value phone has better hardware, the Pixel 4a delivers a much better camera and has three guaranteed Android version updates. As a refresher, the Pixel 4a has a 5.8-inch OLED panel, Snapdragon 730G, 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, 12.2MP camera at the back, and a 3140mAh battery.

The camera on offer combined with the clean software and quick software updates should make the Pixel 4a a viable alternative in the mid-range segment in India. If you're interested in seeing how the phone holds up in day-to-day use, be sure to take a look at our Pixel 4a review.

In addition to the Pixel 4a, Google is launching the Nest Audio. The smart speaker will debut on October 16 for ₹6,999 ($95), and like the Pixel 4a, that's an introductory price. It will go up to ₹7,999 ($110) after the initial window, and Google will sell the speaker at retail stores across the country, including Reliance Retail and Tata Cliq.