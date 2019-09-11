What you need to know
- YouTuber M. Brandon Lee gives us an exclusive first look at the settings for the Pixel 4's Motion Sense gestures.
- The settings reveal you'll be able to change the direction of the swipe to skip music and use it to activate the always-on display manually.
- Previous leaks showed that the Soli sensor won't be active in Japan.
Last year, we had a full review of the Pixel 3 leaking well ahead of the launch. This year, Google has done a better job of keeping its new Pixel 4 phones under wraps, but that doesn't mean the leaks have completely stopped.
Recently, it seems we can't go a day or even a few hours without getting a new Pixel 4 leak, and today, we're getting a look at the Motion Sense settings.
You may remember that Google itself first posted about the gestures coming to the Pixel 4 with a blog about the Soli radar chip and a few of its upcoming features. Now, thanks to the This is Tech Today YouTube channel, we're getting a look at the settings screens and a previously unmentioned feature.
The screenshots reveal much of what we already learned from Google's own blog post, showing that you'll be able to skip songs and silence alarms and phone calls with gestures. However, we do get a peek into the settings, which uncovers you'll be able to change the direction of the left and right-swiping gesture for changing songs.
One of the features we're getting a first look at is the Ambient Display option that will show the "time, notification icons, and other info when you're nearby." It basically gives you the ability to show the always-on display, but only when you manually activate it.
The Soli sensor is going to be a big standout hardware feature of the new Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL this year, but unfortunately, it won't be available in all areas.
A previous leak from the Best Buy listing of the phone shows that the Soli features won't be available in Japan. This is likely due to a licensing agreement or regulatory issues. Fortunately, the listing also confirmed that the Soli gestures will work in several countries, including the "U.S., Canada, Singapore, Australia, Taiwan, and most European countries."
