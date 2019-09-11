Last year, we had a full review of the Pixel 3 leaking well ahead of the launch. This year, Google has done a better job of keeping its new Pixel 4 phones under wraps, but that doesn't mean the leaks have completely stopped.

Recently, it seems we can't go a day or even a few hours without getting a new Pixel 4 leak, and today, we're getting a look at the Motion Sense settings.

You may remember that Google itself first posted about the gestures coming to the Pixel 4 with a blog about the Soli radar chip and a few of its upcoming features. Now, thanks to the This is Tech Today YouTube channel, we're getting a look at the settings screens and a previously unmentioned feature.