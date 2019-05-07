With the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL, Google set out to create more affordable mid-range versions of its flagship Pixel 3 series. The core Pixel experience is mostly the same, featuring a familiar design, Android Pie, and the same phenomenal camera found on the regular Pixel 3, but some of the internal specs have been downgraded to achieve lower price tags.

Without further ado, here are the full specifications for the Pixel 3a and 3a XL.