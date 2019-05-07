With the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL, Google set out to create more affordable mid-range versions of its flagship Pixel 3 series. The core Pixel experience is mostly the same, featuring a familiar design, Android Pie, and the same phenomenal camera found on the regular Pixel 3, but some of the internal specs have been downgraded to achieve lower price tags.
Without further ado, here are the full specifications for the Pixel 3a and 3a XL.
|Category
|Google Pixel 3a
|Google Pixel 3a XL
|Operating System
|Android 9 Pie
|Android 9 Pie
|Display
|5.6-inch
2220 x 1080
OLED
18.5:9
|6.0-inch
2160 x 1080
OLED
18:9
|Processor
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 670
2.0GHz + 1.7GHz
Octa-core
64-bit
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 670
2.0GHz + 1.7GHz
Octa-core
64-bit
|RAM
|4GB
LPDDR4
|4GB
LPDDR4
|Storage
|64GB
|64GB
|Rear Camera
|12.2MP
Dual-Pixel Sony IMX363
Optical + electronic image stabilization
f/1.8 aperture
76° field of view
1.4μm pixel width
|12.2MP
Dual-Pixel Sony IMX363
Optical + electronic image stabilization
f/1.8 aperture
76° field of view
1.4μm pixel width
|Front Camera
|8MP
f/2.0 aperture
84° field of view
1.12μm pixel width
|8MP
f/2.0 aperture
84° field of view
1.12μm pixel width
|Security
|Rear fingerprint sensor
|Rear fingerprint sensor
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi 2.4 + 5GHz 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac 2x2 MIMO
Bluetooth 5.0
NFC
Google Cast
|Wi-Fi 2.4 + 5GHz 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac 2x2 MIMO
Bluetooth 5.0
NFC
Google Cast
|Ports
|USB-C
3.5mm headphone jack
|USB-C
3.5mm headphone jack
|Audio
|Stereo speakers
AptX
AptX HD
|Stereo speakers
AptX
AptX HD
|Battery
|3,000 mAh
18w fast charging
|3,700 mAh
18w fast charging
|Dimensions
|151.3 x 70.1 x 8.2mm
|160.1 x 76.1 x 8.2mm
|Weight
|147g
|167g
|Colors
|Just Black
Clearly White
Purple-ish
|Just Black
Clearly White
Purple-ish
|Security Updates
|Minimum 3 years of security updates
|Minimum 3 years of security updates
|OS Updates
|Minimum 3 years of OS updates
|Minimum 3 years of OS updates
