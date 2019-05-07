With the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL, Google set out to create more affordable mid-range versions of its flagship Pixel 3 series. The core Pixel experience is mostly the same, featuring a familiar design, Android Pie, and the same phenomenal camera found on the regular Pixel 3, but some of the internal specs have been downgraded to achieve lower price tags.

Without further ado, here are the full specifications for the Pixel 3a and 3a XL.

Category Google Pixel 3a Google Pixel 3a XL
Operating System Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie
Display 5.6-inch
2220 x 1080
OLED
18.5:9		 6.0-inch
2160 x 1080
OLED
18:9
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 670
2.0GHz + 1.7GHz
Octa-core
64-bit		 Qualcomm Snapdragon 670
2.0GHz + 1.7GHz
Octa-core
64-bit
RAM 4GB
LPDDR4		 4GB
LPDDR4
Storage 64GB 64GB
Rear Camera 12.2MP
Dual-Pixel Sony IMX363
Optical + electronic image stabilization
f/1.8 aperture
76° field of view
1.4μm pixel width		 12.2MP
Dual-Pixel Sony IMX363
Optical + electronic image stabilization
f/1.8 aperture
76° field of view
1.4μm pixel width
Front Camera 8MP
f/2.0 aperture
84° field of view
1.12μm pixel width		 8MP
f/2.0 aperture
84° field of view
1.12μm pixel width
Security Rear fingerprint sensor Rear fingerprint sensor
Connectivity Wi-Fi 2.4 + 5GHz 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac 2x2 MIMO
Bluetooth 5.0
NFC
Google Cast		 Wi-Fi 2.4 + 5GHz 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac 2x2 MIMO
Bluetooth 5.0
NFC
Google Cast
Ports USB-C
3.5mm headphone jack		 USB-C
3.5mm headphone jack
Audio Stereo speakers
AptX
AptX HD		 Stereo speakers
AptX
AptX HD
Battery 3,000 mAh
18w fast charging		 3,700 mAh
18w fast charging
Dimensions 151.3 x 70.1 x 8.2mm 160.1 x 76.1 x 8.2mm
Weight 147g 167g
Colors Just Black
Clearly White
Purple-ish		 Just Black
Clearly White
Purple-ish
Security Updates Minimum 3 years of security updates Minimum 3 years of security updates
OS Updates Minimum 3 years of OS updates Minimum 3 years of OS updates

Budget flagship

Google Pixel 3a

Google's first mid-range Pixel is worth a look.

If you've been dying to get your hands on a Pixel 3 but can justify its $800 starting price, the Pixel 3a was made just for you. It has the same camera found on the Pixel 3, Android Pie is available out of the box, and it's guaranteed to get software updates for three years.