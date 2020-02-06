While the new scene is sure to excite Pistol Whip players, who have been salivating for more content since the game launched, the most exciting part about today's announcement is that Cloudhead Games plans to add a free new scene to the game every month from now until E3 2020, which takes place in June. Without them directly giving a number, that should mean we're looking at 4 new scenes coming out between now and June, not including today's Akuma update.

A second big update for Pistol Whip, the hit VR rhythm shooter that's been making legs and backs sore since its launch in late 2019. Titled Akuma, the twelfth scene takes place in a Neo-Tokyo themed environment and is inspired by anime classics like Akira and Ghost in the Shell. Developer Cloudhead Games describes this as a rhythm-heavy scene set in a cyberpunk Japan, with futuristic streets and alleys all rendered in the beautiful, colorful style of Pistol Whip.

These monthly updates aren't just going to include new scenes though, as Cloudhead Games is said to be working on a number of new features in time for the title's version 1.0 release. As of the High Priestess update, the game was at version 0.6. The Akuma update also fixes some major bugs that occurred on PC platforms still running Windows 7, which is a bit unexpected since Microsoft no longer officially supports that OS. Users who were experiencing single eye / double vision issues on both AMD or Nvidia cards should also find those problems fixed in this patch.

Pistol Whip is available on Oculus Quest, Oculus Rift, and SteamVR headsets, and takes part in the Oculus cross-buy program, so users who have both a Rift and a Quest headset can buy it once and play it wherever they are. The PlayStation VR (PSVR) version is still on the roster for future release, according to Cloudhead Games.

