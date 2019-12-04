Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire is a role-playing game played through an isometric perspective. This almost top-down view was incredibly popular in games many decades ago, but now has fallen out of favor due to traditional 3D graphics. Continuing from the end of the first Pillars of Eternity, you're tasked with pursuing a rogue god over land and sea.

One of the major changes is the ability to captain a ship on dangerous voyages across the vast unexplored region of Deadfire. The goal is to bend the world to your will, as you explore the depths of infinite possibilities, including detailed character customization and more meaningful choices at every turn.