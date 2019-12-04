What you need to know
- Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire is a popular old-school role-playing game from Obsidian Entertainment.
- It's coming to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on January 28, 2020.
- A Nintendo Switch version is also planned.
- You can preorder it for $60 on Amazon.
Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire is a role-playing game played through an isometric perspective. This almost top-down view was incredibly popular in games many decades ago, but now has fallen out of favor due to traditional 3D graphics. Continuing from the end of the first Pillars of Eternity, you're tasked with pursuing a rogue god over land and sea.
One of the major changes is the ability to captain a ship on dangerous voyages across the vast unexplored region of Deadfire. The goal is to bend the world to your will, as you explore the depths of infinite possibilities, including detailed character customization and more meaningful choices at every turn.
Over a year ago, rumors were floating around that Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire was coming to PlayStation 4 sometime in 2019. Well, it turns out it's going to be launching on January 28, 2020. The standard edition will cost $60 and the collector's edition comes in at $130.
In Windows Central's review, Rich Edmonds said, "Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire is an amazing game. Obsidian has gifted the already cluttered role-playing genre with an excellent title that offers hundreds of hours worth of gameplay. Puzzles, ship combat, side quests, exploration, and other activities keep you occupied along the way."
Explore the world
Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire Collector's Edition
Grab it before they're gone
The award-winning game from the masters at Obsidian Entertainment finally arrives on Xbox One. The package features all major updates and expansions. Bend the world to your will as you explore the depths of infinite possibilities.
