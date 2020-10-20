Home security can be really confusing, and setup is often a painful process, but the Nest Secure alarm system is different. It has an intuitive interface, an easy installation process, and several different pieces that can be customized to fit your needs. Plus, today it's $150 off when you purchase it via Best Buy.
That brings its price down to just $249.99 while this deal of the day lasts. This is about as low as the starter kit ever goes, even around sales like Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
Today only
Google Nest Secure Alarm System Starter Kit
This smart home alarm system lets you arm or disarm it using an app on your smartphone or tablet, or with its built-in keypad. It also includes two Nest Secure Tag devices that can disarm the system by touching the included base station.
$249.99
$399.99 $150 off
Your purchase today starts with a Nest Guard. It's an alarm, keypad, and motion sensor with Google Assistant built right in. You'll also receive two Nest Detect sensors, which are used to track doors, windows, and rooms. Two additional Nest Tags are included, which are handy devices that allow you to arm or disarm without a passcode. Finally, the Nest app wraps it all up into an easy-to-understand package that puts control right at your fingertips.
There are plenty of ways to arm and disarm your security system. Tap the Nest Tag on your Guard, ask Google Assistant to arm your home, or enter a physical passcode on the keypad. Further customization is available, too. You can personalize how much time you need before the system is armed or disarmed. For example, you might set your front door to five minutes, allowing you enough time to get fully inside with all your bags before the alarm goes off, and you might set a rarely-used back door to sound the alarm instantly if it's opened.
Nest Secure has now been discontinued by Google, though the company has stated it plans to continue to support the product. Since Google is no longer selling the Secure system, we expect other retailers won't have it for much longer (especially at a discount) so if you're interested in getting one, you should place your order as soon as possible.
This is only one of many great deals that are live now as we approach Black Friday at Best Buy. More early Black Friday deals will pop up over the coming weeks as we see a more spaced out, online-focused event this year.
