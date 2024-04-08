You can apparently get the new Galaxy A15 for JUST $99 with this Straight Talk wireless deal — no trade-in required

Now that the solar eclipse has passed, you can stop staring up at the sky and turn your gaze to this phenomenal Samsung Galaxy A15 deal that I just received from the good folks at Straight Talk Wireless. Sign up for the carrier's Silver Unlimited plan (or higher) and you'll get the brand new 5G smartphone for a mere $99, no trade-in required.

Samsung Galaxy A15 5G: <a href="https://straighttalk.sjv.io/c/221109/1286597/15770?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.straighttalk.com%2Fall-phones%2Fsamsung-galaxy-a15-5g-prepaid" data-link-merchant="straighttalk.com""> $199.99 $99 with Silver Unlimited plan (or higher) at Straight Talk Wireless Sign up for Straight Talk Wireless' Silver Unlimited plan ($45/month) before April 14th and the Verizon-owned MVNO carrier will hook you up with a Galaxy A15 5G for only 99 bucks. The A15 was already pretty cheap, but if you were planning to make a change to your wireless service anyway, this deal takes affordability to a whole new level. Price comparison: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=169923&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0CTN1CZ9M%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="straighttalk.com"">Amazon - $149.99 | <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fsamsung-galaxy-a15-5g-128gb-unlocked-blue-black%2F6569030.p&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="straighttalk.com"">Best Buy $199.99

The Galaxy A15 just hit the market last December, so I was pretty surprised to see this offer come down the pipeline so soon. Unlike some MVNO deals, the eligibility requirements here aren't too difficult to achieve, either. The Silver Unlimited plan starts at just $45/month per line and you get unlimited talk, text, and data provided by Verizon, along with 10GB of hotspot data and unlimited talk and text in Mexico and Canada. All of those perks AND a slick Samsung device? Sign me up.

Sure, the Galaxy A15 5G may not be the most impressive Android phone that you'll ever use, but when it comes to phones under $200, it's an absolute game-changer. You get a vibrant 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate straight out of the box, plus fast 25W charging, surprisingly-decent cameras, and four years of OS updates guaranteed. There's also a microSD slot and a 3.5mm headphone jack, two specs you won't see in many Android phones nowadays.

This Straight Talk Wireless deal may not be for everyone, but if you want cheap wireless service bundled with a cheap device, it doesn't get much better than this.