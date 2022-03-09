Xiaomi's Redmi Note 11 Pro launches in India with a 108MP camera, 67W charging

What you need to know

Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 11 Pro series is now official in India

The Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G and Redmi Note 11 Pro phones feature a 108MP main camera and support 67W fast charging.

The Note 11 Pro+ 5G will be available to purchase in India starting March 15.

Xiaomi’s global Redmi Note 11 Pro series phones, which made their debut in Europe last month, have now made their way to India. Even though the Indian variants are identical to the ones on sale in Europe, Xiaomi has renamed the 5G model to Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G.

The Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G sports a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen featuring FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Powering the phone is Qualcomm’s mid-range Snapdragon 695 chipset with an Adreno 619 GPU and up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

The triple-lens camera setup on the back of the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G includes a 108MP main sensor with 9-in-1 pixel binning, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro lens. Unlike Xiaomi’s best Android phones, however, the Note 11 Pro+ 5G doesn’t support 4K video recording.

Xiaomi’s latest mid-range smartphone also packs a large 5,000mAh battery with support for 67W turbo charging. Some of its other key specs include dual speakers, a 16MP selfie camera, an IR blaster, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and a 3.5mm headphone jack with Hi-Res Audio certification.

(Image credit: Source: Xiaomi)

The Redmi Note 11 Pro is essentially a 4G-only version of the Note 11 Pro+ with MediaTek’s Helio G96 chipset under the hood. The only other notable difference is the additional 2MP depth sensor on the back. Both phones run MIUI 13 based on Android 11.

The Redmi Note 11 Pro will be available in two variants in India. While the 6GB/128GB version will retail at ₹17,999 (about $235), the 8GB/128GB version will be available for ₹19,999 (about $260).

The Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G has been priced at ₹20,999 (about $274) for the 6GB/128GB version, ₹22,999 (about $300) for the 8GB/128GB version, and ₹24,999 (about $325) for the 8GB/256GB version. HDFC Bank credit and debit cardholders can get a flat ₹1,000 off on all three variants of the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G.

The Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G is slated to go on sale in the country from March 15, while the Redmi Note 11 Pro will be available to purchase from March 23.