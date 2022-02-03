Here's when the MIUI 13 update will roll out to Xiaomi phones in India

What you need to know
- Xiaomi has announced its MIUI 13 rollout plans for India.
- The update will begin rolling out to ten Xiaomi and Redmi phones "from Q1 2022."
- Xiaomi says the MIUI 13 Global update will come to more phones "soon."
Last week, Xiaomi revealed its global MIUI 13 rollout plans. However, the company was mum on when the update would roll out to Mi and Redmi phones in India. Xiaomi India has now finally confirmed that the update will begin rolling out to eligible devices starting in Q1 2022.
The update is slated to reach the following ten phones in the first wave:
- Mi 11 Ultra
- Mi 11X Pro
- Xiaomi 11T Pro
- Mi 11X
- Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G
- Mi 11 Lite
- Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
- Redmi Note 10 Pro
- Redmi Note 10
- Redmi 10 Prime
As confirmed by Xiaomi India managing director Manu Kumar Jain, the MIUI 13 update will also make its way to more of Xiaomi's best Android phones in the future.
Xiaomi claims the MIUI 13 update will "elevate the core experience" for users. The latest iteration of Xiaomi's custom skin is based on Android 12 and brings an optimized file storage system that is claimed to improve storage efficiency by 60%. There's also a new RAM optimization engine that helps increase background process efficiency by 40%.
MIUI 13's processor priority optimization ensures your phone delivers higher performance when you're gaming or using other apps that can benefit from faster processing. Another nifty feature that MIUI 13 brings to the table is called Smart Balance. It can automatically "find the balance between performance and power consumption" to give you slightly longer battery life.
Xiaomi has also made it possible for users to access their favorite apps with just a swipe. The new Sidebar in MIUI 13 is designed to enable a superior multitasking experience by allowing users to pull up multiple apps at once and swap between them quickly. The feature can be customized with up to 10 apps in the sidebar.
