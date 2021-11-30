What you need to know
- Xiaomi will reportedly release the next version of MIUI based on Android 12 in the near future.
- A list of all Xiaomi devices that will supposedly get MIUI 13 first has also surfaced online.
- However, some of those devices could get only the Android 11-based MIUI 13 at first.
Xiaomi has reportedly begun testing the next version of MIUI based on Android 12, with plans to release the upcoming Android skin to a limited number of devices in the near future.
MIUI 13 is being tested on a variety of Xiaomi's challengers to the best Android phones released this year, including the Mi 11 series, Mi Mix 4, and Mi 11 Lite, according to Xiaomiui. The following list of devices will presumably get the Android 12-based MIUI version first (via GSMArena):
- Mi Mix 4
- Redmi K40
- Mi 11 Ultra
- Mi 11
- Redmi K40 Pro
- Mi 10S
- Mi 11 Lite
Furthermore, according to a separate report by Xiaomiui, at least two upcoming Xiaomi smartphones will ship with MIUI 13 out of the box. The company has reportedly begun testing MIUI 13 on the upcoming Xiaomi 12X, which is expected to be released alongside the company's successor to the Xiaomi Mi 11 by the end of 2021.
However, as indicated by internal beta builds of the software, its Android skin could be based on Android 11 rather than the most recent version. The same could be said about the upcoming Redmi K50.
This means that, while the two devices will receive the latest MIUI version at launch, some of the new features introduced by Android 12 may not be available in the phones at first. However, it's possible that Xiaomi will eventually update the phones to an Android 12-based MIUI 13 version in the future.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Shure Aonic Free review: Big buds, big sound, big misses
Shure is looking beyond just audiophiles with the Aonic Free by making them affordable and accessible enough to compete with others. As good as this debut pair sound, they come with caveats you may not want to pay for.
Review: Are the Beats Fit Pro worth buying for Android users?
Beats looks to woo over some Android users with the Fit Pro, aimed at delivering features and performance that don't cast them aside as afterthoughts, and while there's certainly truth to that with these earbuds, there's still work to do to close the gap.
Review: The NexiGo Upgraded Charging Dock just isn't worth the price
The Quest 2's limited battery life is its biggest flaw. Naturally, accessories that make the charging process easier are invaluable, but if you're in the market for an accessory to display and charge your Quest 2, you might want to look elsewhere.
These are the best cases for your Google Pixel 4a 5G
Google's Pixel 4a 5G looks a tad boring in Just Black, but we can fix that! These cases are fun, fashionable, functional, and most importantly, ready to carry your Pixel 4a 5G into the future without any damage.