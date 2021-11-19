Xiaomi 12X leak reveals a Snapdragon 870-powered compact Android 'flagship'

Xiaomi is rumored to launch the first phone powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 898 chipset before the end of the year. The upcoming flagship is expected to debut as the Xiaomi 12 and could be a direct successor to the vanilla Xiaomi Mi 11. New evidence discovered by Xiaomi tipster Kacper Skrzypek suggests the Xiaomi 12 will be joined by a smaller flagship phone called the 12X.

Say "hello" to the #Xiaomi12X (codename: psyche, not for India).

Snapdragon 870, 50 Mpx main camera, display 145.4 x 65.4 mm (6,28") AMOLED HDR10 FOD 120Hz FullHD+ (1080x2400) pic.twitter.com/WOjat1mPnB — Kacper Skrzypek 🇵🇱 (@kacskrz) November 18, 2021

According to Skrzypek, the upcoming Xiaomi 12X is codenamed "psyche" and will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 870 processor. While it isn't clear if the phone will be launched globally, the tipster claims it won't be launching in India.

The "mini" flagship is said to feature a 6.28-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10 certification. It is also tipped to feature a 50MP main camera, just like the Mi 11 Ultra. However, it remains to be seen if the Xiaomi 12X will use the exact same ISOCELL GN2 sensor as Xiaomi's best Android phone.

There's no word on when the Xiaomi 12X will be announced, although there's a small chance that it could break cover alongside the Xiaomi 12 sometime next month. Besides the Xiaomi 12 and 12X, Xiaomi's 12 series is also expected to include Pro and Ultra models. Last year, Xiaomi launched the Mi 11 in China in late December as the world's first Snapdragon 888-powered phone. It made its global debut in January.